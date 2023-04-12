Active Aerodynamic Market Predicted to Garner USD 41 Bn, at CAGR of 4.5% | Market.us study

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the active aerodynamics market had a global value of USD 28 billion. It is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032, and by 2032, it is expected to be worth USD 41 billion. The aerodynamic market for fuel-efficient vehicles is a rapidly expanding segment within the automotive industry, driven by an increasing need for environmentally friendly transportation options. Aerodynamics is the study of how air moves around objects, specifically vehicles. Improving aerodynamics in vehicles can result in significant fuel savings by reducing drag and improving airflow.

This can be achieved through various techniques, such as the use of streamlined shapes, improved underbody designs, and features like active grille shutters or adjustable air vents. The automotive industry is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years, driven by rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stricter environmental regulations. Many automakers are investing heavily in aerodynamic research including development, as well as incorporating aerodynamic features into their vehicle designs.

Key Takeaway:

By vehicle type, in 2022, heavy commercial vehicles dominated the global active aerodynamic market with a 51% market share

By application, Grille shutters have dominated the active aerodynamic market with a 40% market share

By mechanism, the Passive segment is dominated the active aerodynamic market with a 66% market share.

In 2022, North America led the market with the highest revenue share of 41%.

APAC is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate owing to the increasing tourism, affordable prices, as well as hospitals and clinics, among others factors.



Factors affecting the growth of the active aerodynamic market

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the active aerodynamic market industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles: With rising fuel prices and increasing environmental concerns about fossil fuels, there is an increasing demand for vehicles that offer high fuel efficiency. Active aerodynamic systems can help vehicles achieve better aerodynamic performance, leading to improved fuel economy.

Advances in technology: Recent advances in technology, particularly sensors, control systems, and materials have enabled active aerodynamic systems that are more effective and reliable than ever before. This has made it easier for auto manufacturers to integrate these systems into their vehicles.

Regulatory Pressures: Governments around the world have implemented regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost fuel efficiency. This has created a strong incentive for automakers to create vehicles that can meet these standards, leading them to adopt active aerodynamic systems.

Competition: With more and more companies entering the active aerodynamic market, there is increased competition to develop efficient systems. This has spurred innovation and led to the development of cutting-edge technologies.

Consumer Education: Consumers are becoming more educated on the advantages of active aerodynamic systems, such as improved fuel economy and performance. This has resulted in an uptick in demand for vehicles that incorporate these systems, fuelling growth within the industry.

Market Growth

The active aerodynamics market has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to keep expanding in the estimative period. Active aerodynamics involves using electronic controls to alter a vehicle or structure's aerodynamic properties in real time. One of the primary factors driving growth in this market is the growing need for fuel-efficient vehicles. Active aerodynamics can help reduce drag and improve vehicle efficiency, which is a major concern for both automakers and consumers alike.

Active aerodynamics is not only used in the automotive industry, but it has applications across aerospace, wind energy, and construction as well. For instance, active wing morphing technology is being developed for aircraft to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions. Another factor fuelling the active aerodynamics market is the increasing accessibility of advanced materials and sensors. These technologies enable more precise and efficient control over aerodynamic devices, making them more productive as well as cost-effective.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market with a 41% market share, owing to the presence of major automakers and their focus on fuel-efficient vehicles. Furthermore, with increasing electric vehicle sales in the region, demand for active aerodynamic systems will grow significantly. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in demand for active aerodynamic systems, driven by countries such as China, Japan, and India that are experiencing rapid automotive industry development. Further, rising electric vehicle sales across this region will fuel demand for these systems.

Europe is forecast to hold a substantial share of the market, owing to its stringent emissions regulations and the presence of major automakers like BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz. These brands are investing heavily in creating fuel-efficient vehicles which should fuel demand for active aerodynamic systems within Europe

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 28 billion Market Size (2032) USD 41 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.5% North America Revenue Share 41.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

There is a growing market for vehicles with higher fuel economy due to rising fuel prices and increased environmental concerns. Active aerodynamics can improve vehicle performance and decrease drag, which increases fuel efficiency. To cut carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency, governments all around the world are imposing harsher requirements on automakers. Automakers can comply with these standards with the use of active aerodynamics and avoid paying costly penalties. Modern developments in technology, including sensor, control, and material technologies, have made it possible to build more complex active aerodynamic systems that can instantly adjust to changing environmental circumstances. Compared to conventional cars, electric vehicles have different aerodynamic needs, and active aerodynamics can help them perform better. High-performance cars can perform better because of active aerodynamics, which provides more speed and grip while handling.

Market Restraints

Advanced control systems, sensors, and actuators are needed for active aerodynamic systems, which are still under development. These systems may be costly to create and implement a result, which may deter OEMs and customers from utilizing them. Active aerodynamic systems are complex and call for a solid understanding of control theory and aerodynamics. A significant investment in research and development is required for success because designing, creating, and integrating these components into vehicles can be frighteningly complex. Active aerodynamic systems need constant calibration and maintenance to stay at their best. This can be time-consuming and costly, which may put some clients off. The intricate web of sensors and actuators is necessary for active aerodynamic systems to function properly.

Market Opportunities

Companies engaged in the design, development, and production of aerodynamic systems have a bright future thanks to the active aerodynamic market. Active aerodynamics refers to using sensors, actuators, and control systems to dynamically adjust a vehicle's aerodynamic surfaces for improved performance, stability, and fuel efficiency. Factors such as rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent environmental regulations and an increased focus on vehicle performance and safety are driving demand for active aerodynamics systems. Furthermore, electric vehicles have different aerodynamic needs than their combustion engine counterparts which have led to an uptick in sales of active aerodynamics products.

Report Segmentation of the Active Aerodynamic Market

Vehicle Type Insight

Based on type, heavy commercial vehicles dominated the global active aerodynamic market with a 51% market share. Heavy commercial vehicles consume more fuel than light-duty vehicles mostly because of their heavier weight. Moreover, these vehicles' boxy designs increase aerodynamic drag. Today's engineers and designers are developing advanced aerodynamic parts like side skirts, gap fairings, and wind deflectors that can reduce this vehicle type's fuel usage. With regard to using lightweight materials to manufacture these aerodynamic applications, this vehicle type is likewise seeing tremendous innovation. The enormous potential for aerodynamics development in HCVs in developing countries is anticipated to support this vehicle type's faster expansion in the automotive aerodynamics market.

Application Insight

By application System, Grille shutters dominated the active aerodynamic market with a 40% market share. Grille shutters are usually composed of multiple individual panels or louvers that can be opened or closed to regulate airflow through the front of a vehicle. They may be operated manually or automatically depending on the application. Grille shutters are often employed in the automotive industry to improve fuel economy by reducing drag and optimizing aerodynamic performance. By controlling airflow through the front grille, these shutters can help reduce wind resistance and boost fuel economy - particularly at higher speeds.

Other applications of active aerodynamics in the automotive industry include active spoilers and underbody aerodynamics to further enhance vehicle aerodynamic performance. These technologies are designed to increase stability, reduce lift, and optimize overall vehicle handling under various driving conditions. Overall, the active aerodynamics market is a rapidly developing sector with numerous applications in automotive and transportation. Grille shutters are just one example of many technologies being developed and deployed to enhance vehicle performance and efficiency; this trend is expected to continue over the years ahead

Mechanism Insight

Based on the mechanism, the Passive segment is dominated the active aerodynamic market with a 66% market share. In today's cars, passive aerodynamic uses have grown in significance. This is due to the fact that these systems significantly contribute to decreased battery consumption in EVs and decreased fuel consumption in ICE vehicles. By lessening the drag force on the vehicle, this is accomplished. Sometimes similar devices are also fitted to increase the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. For LDVs, the passive system market is already fully developed, and for HCVs, it has a respectable penetration. Also, because these systems are less expensive than active systems, Manufacturers all over the world favor using them, making this market segment the largest for vehicle aerodynamics.

Market Segmentation

Based on Vehicle Type

Light Duty Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on the Application

Grille Shutter

Spoiler

Air Dam

Side Skirts

Diffuser

Wind Deflectors

Gap fairing

Other applications

Based on Mechanism

Passive System

Active System

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global active aerodynamic market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years, due to rising demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. Active aerodynamics is a collection of technologies that utilize movable components to optimize airflow around a vehicle, decreasing drag and enhancing performance.

Some of the major players include:

Magna International Inc

Rochling SE & Co. KG

Plastic Omnium

SMP Automotive

Valeo

SRG Global

Polytec Holding AG

Plasman

INOAC Corporation

Rehau Group

SDN BHD

HBPO

Spoiler Factory

Airflow Deflector

BMW AG

Audi AG

Ford Motor Company

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Volkswagen

Renault Group

PSA Group

General Motors

Other Key Player

Recent Development of the Active Aerodynamic Market

In February 2021, Magna International Inc. unveiled their new active aerodynamic system called Smart Access Active Aero. This includes a motorized grille, air shutter and front fascia which can automatically open or close to optimize aerodynamic performance

In 2020, BAE Systems and Williams Advanced Engineering joined forces to develop an active aerodynamics system for future electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This system utilizes advanced airflow control technology to enhance the performance and efficiency of the aircraft. Listed below are some of the most prominent bio-based surface disinfectant industry players.

