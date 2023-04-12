Global Medical Tourism Market Skyrocket to Reach US$ 43.60 billion by 2031 | Oncology Treatment to Garner More Than US$ 13.0 Billion: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical tourism market was valued at USD 16.19 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 43.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023-2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/medical-tourism-market

The global medical tourism industry was estimated to have over 14 million patients traveling abroad for treatment annually, with the top 10 destinations accounting for 70% of the market share. Cosmetic surgery is the most sought-after treatment, followed by dental procedures and fertility treatments, with an estimated cost saving of 30-80% compared to home countries. Governments worldwide are investing in infrastructure and promotions to attract medical tourists, such as Thailand targeting 2.5 million medical tourists per year by 2024.

COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the medical tourism industry with travel restrictions and reduced healthcare capacity, but some countries are beginning to reopen as vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease. Dental tourism is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a projected CAGR of 15.9%. Asia Pacific was the most popular region in 2021, accounting for 19% of the global market share due to low costs, high-quality medical care, and advanced technology.

Patients from high-income countries like the US, Canada, and the UK are the largest medical tourist groups due to high healthcare costs in their home countries. Popular medical tourism destinations in the US are Florida, Texas, and California, thanks to their warm climate and high-quality medical facilities. The medical tourism market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing healthcare costs, aging population, and growing availability of medical treatments in emerging markets.

Segmental Analysis: Oncology Treatment to Remain the Most Popular and Highest Revenue Generating Segment in Global Medical Tourism Market

Oncology treatment is expected to continue to capture a significant share of the medical tourism market in the coming years due to the increasing global burden of cancer. The World Health Organization estimates that cancer cases will increase by 50% by 2040, with low- and middle-income countries bearing the brunt of the burden. As a result, medical tourists may seek out oncology treatments abroad to access more affordable or advanced treatments that may not be available in their home country. Additionally, some countries, such as India and Thailand, are becoming popular destinations for medical tourists seeking cancer treatments due to their high-quality and affordable cancer care facilities.

Private hospitals are expected to continue dominating the medical tourism market and contribute more than 94% revenue as they offer advanced treatments, personalized patient experience, and package deals with travel and accommodation.

However, there has been some criticism of the medical tourism industry for perpetuating a two-tier healthcare system, where those who can afford to travel abroad receive better care than those who cannot. Some have argued that governments should focus on improving their own healthcare systems to provide more affordable and advanced treatments for all their citizens rather than relying on medical tourism to fill the gaps.

Growing Popularity of Cosmetic Surgeries to Boost Growth of Global Medical Tourism Market

It is estimated that more than 14 million people travel abroad each year to receive medical treatments, with cosmetic surgery being one of the top reasons for travel. As per Astute Analytica, the cosmetic tourism segment generated a revenue of over $161.9 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of $436 million by 2031.

Some of the most popular destinations for cosmetic surgery are Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, Turkey, and South Korea. These countries offer a wide range of procedures at a fraction of the cost compared to the United States, Canada, or Europe. In terms of procedures, breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, facelift, and tummy tuck are the most commonly performed cosmetic surgeries worldwide.

One of the main drivers of the medical tourism market is the cost difference between countries. For example, a breast augmentation surgery that costs $7,000 in the United States can cost as little as $2,500 in Mexico or Thailand. The cost savings are even greater for more complex procedures, such as a facelift, which can cost up to $20,000 in the United States but only $5,000 in Brazil or Turkey.

Consumer preferences play a significant role in the cosmetic surgery market. Patients are increasingly seeking natural-looking results, minimal scarring, and shorter recovery times. This has led to a rise in non-invasive procedures, such as injectables, laser treatments, and chemical peels, which offer similar results without the risks and downtime associated with surgery.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/medical-tourism-market

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Medical Tourism Market With More than 19% Market Share

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing medical tourism market globally, driven by factors such as the availability of advanced medical technology, affordable healthcare, and skilled healthcare professionals.

According to a report by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the Asia Pacific region received around 11.4 million medical tourists in 2019, with the majority coming from countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. The report also notes that medical tourism in the region is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as rising healthcare costs in developed countries and the availability of high-quality medical services in the region.

In terms of the most popular treatments sought by medical tourists in the Asia Pacific region, cosmetic surgery and dental treatments are among the top choices. Other popular treatments include cardiac surgery, orthopedics, and reproductive medicine. Additionally, some countries in the region, such as Thailand and Malaysia, have become popular destinations for medical tourists seeking traditional and alternative medicine treatments such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Singapore has become a popular destination for medical tourists seeking advanced treatments and procedures, particularly in oncology, cardiology, and orthopedics. India is another major player in the region's medical tourism market, offering affordable and high-quality healthcare services, particularly in areas such as cardiac surgery, joint replacement, and cosmetic surgery.

Major Challenges to Hamper Growth of Global Medical Tourism Market

Quality and safety concerns: One of the main concerns of medical tourism is the quality and safety of treatments offered in other countries. Patients may be tempted by lower costs, but they may be exposed to substandard healthcare practices or inferior medical technology.

Language and cultural barriers: Patients may face language and cultural barriers when seeking treatment in a foreign country, which can result in miscommunications and misunderstandings that can negatively impact their healthcare outcomes.

Legal and ethical issues: Medical tourism can raise legal and ethical issues related to medical malpractice, informed consent, and patient privacy, particularly when patients travel to countries with less stringent regulations.

Follow-up care: Patients may face challenges in accessing follow-up care or addressing complications that arise after they return home, particularly if the medical facility or practitioner is located in another country.

Top 4 Players to Capture More than 55% Revenue Share of Global Medical Tourism Market

As per Astute Analytica, the global medical tourism market is dominated by four key players - Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, KPJ Healthcare Behard, and Klinikum Medical Link. These players are expected to capture more than 55% of the total revenue share of the market.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. is a leading player in the global market, with a strong presence in India, Dubai, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. The company offers a wide range of medical treatments and services, including organ transplant, cardiology, orthopedics, and neurosurgery. In 2021, the company reported a revenue of $11 billion, making it one of the top players in the industry.

Fortis Healthcare offers competitive pricing for its medical treatments and services, making it an affordable option for patients seeking high-quality care. The company also offers packages that include travel, accommodation, and other services, making it easy for patients to plan their medical tourism trips

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is another major player in the global medical tourism market, with a strong presence in India, Bangladesh, and the Middle East. The company offers a wide range of medical treatments and services, including cancer care, cardiology, neurology, and pediatrics.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

KPJ Healthcare Behard

Klinikum Medical Link

Booking.com

Agoda

Lastminute.com

Expedia

Hotwire

Bookmundi

Skyscanner

Kiwi.com

Marriott International

Jin Jiang

Hilton Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc.

Accor Group

Huazhu Hotels Group

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/medical-tourism-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com