Salt Lake Bees and Aptive Environmental Team Up for Baseball Season

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Salt Lake Bees recently announced a new partnership with Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies. Starting this season, Aptive will be a proud partner of the minor league baseball team.



“We are excited to partner with an award-winning pest control company,” said Salt Lake Bees VP of Sponsorship Brian Devir. “We look forward to utilizing their services to help protect our facilities while elevating the fan experience.”

This partnership grew out of Aptive’s commitment to support and invest in local organizations that enrich the community. As a bug-focused company, partnering with the Bees was a perfect fit. In addition to creating new in-game interactions, Aptive will also regularly service the Salt Lake Bees facilities so that every game is enjoyed.

“Growing up, I enjoyed playing baseball and watching my favorite teams. The sport brings back so many memories. Becoming a sponsor of Utah’s baseball team is another great way for Aptive to be involved in the community,” said Aptive Environmental CEO Vess Pearson. “We look forward to teaming up with the Bees by providing our expertise and improving the game experience for the team and fans!”

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive provides pest control services to customers in 34 states across the US. It is ranked the #1 Pest Control Company by Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook ( @AptiveEnvironmental ), Twitter ( @Go_Aptive ), Instagram ( @Aptive.Environmental ), or LinkedIn ( @AptiveEnvironmental ).

About the Salt Lake Bees

The Salt Lake Bees are entering their 22nd season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and will continue to be the top affiliate of the Angels through the 2030 season. While with Los Angeles, Salt Lake owns five division championships and two trips to the Pacific Coast League Finals. More than 430,000 fans attended a Bees game in 2022, placing the Bees in the Top 15 for Minor League Baseball attendance and making the team the second-highest attended sporting event in Utah. For more information visit www.slbees.com .

Media Contacts:

Aptive Environmental

Missy Krause, 412-760-8141

press@goaptive.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5041c2d1-bb81-41ad-ab2b-6c7f71e6215c