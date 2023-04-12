Impel Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Darren Cline to the Board of Directors

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Darren Cline to the Board of Directors. Mr. Cline brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including extensive commercialization and operational expertise. The Company also announced the departure of H. Stewart Parker, with both changes to the Board effective immediately.



"It is my pleasure to welcome Darren to the Impel Board of Directors,” said Adrian Adams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Impel Pharmaceuticals. "Darren’s deep product launch and commercialization experience will be invaluable to Impel as we continue to focus our efforts on maximizing the growing payor and prescriber uptake of Trudhesa® in the large and growing acute migraine market.”

Adams continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to H. Stewart Parker for her invaluable guidance and steadfast commitment to Impel over the years.”

Mr. Cline is a seasoned pharmaceutical industry leader with more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience in building commercial organizations. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Epygenix Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing therapies for rare epilepsies. Prior to this, Mr. Cline served as the U.S. Chief Commercial Officer of GW Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals), where he was responsible for commercial and medical affairs activities associated with Epidiolex®. Prior to joining GW Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Cline held the role of Executive Vice President, Commercial at Seagen, where he managed operations for the commercial launch of Adcetris®. Prior to joining Seagen, Mr. Cline held key commercial leadership roles at Intermune, Alexion and Amgen. Mr. Cline currently serves on the board of directors of Pliant Therapeutics and Pyxis Oncology. He previously served on the board of Stemline Therapeutics prior to the company’s acquisition by the Menarini Group.

"I see great promise in the growth trajectory of Trudhesa and Impel’s POD® technology," said Darren Cline. "The continued increases in reimbursed prescriptions and new patient starts demonstrate that Trudhesa is having a positive impact on patients. I am delighted to begin working with the Board and Impel’s Leadership Team to help further realize the full commercial potential of Trudhesa."

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel offers treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In September 2021, Impel received U.S. FDA approval for its first product, Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. In addition to Trudhesa, the Company continues to address patient needs via licensing and partnerships.

About Impel’s Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) Technology:

Impel’s proprietary POD® technology is able to deliver a range of therapeutic molecules and formulations into the vascular-rich upper nasal space, believed to be a gateway for unlocking the previously unrealized full potential of these molecules. By delivering predictable doses of drug directly to the upper nasal space, Impel’s precision performance technology has the goal of enabling increased and consistent absorption of drug, overriding the high variability associated with other nasal delivery systems, yet without the need for an injection. While an ideal target for drug administration, to date no technology has been able to consistently deliver drugs to the upper nasal space. By utilizing this route of administration, Impel Pharmaceuticals has been able to demonstrate blood concentration levels for its investigational therapies that are comparable to intramuscular (IM) administration and can even reach intravenous (IV)-like systemic levels quickly. Importantly, the POD technology offers propellant-enabled delivery of dry powder and liquid formulations that eliminates the need for coordination of breathing, allowing for self- or caregiver-administration in a manner that may improve patient outcome, comfort, and potentially, compliance.

About Trudhesa®

Indication

Trudhesa® is used to treat an active migraine headache with or without aura in adults. Do not use Trudhesa to prevent migraine when you have no symptoms. It is not known if Trudhesa is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

Serious or potentially life-threatening reductions in blood flow to the brain or extremities due to interactions between dihydroergotamine (the active ingredient in Trudhesa) and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (such as protease inhibitors and macrolide antibiotics) have been reported rarely. As a result, these medications should not be taken together.

Do not use Trudhesa if you:

Have any disease affecting your heart, arteries, or blood circulation.

Are taking certain anti-HIV medications known as protease inhibitors (such as ritonavir or nelfinavir).

Are taking a macrolide antibiotic such as clarithromycin or erythromycin.

Are taking certain antifungals such as ketoconazole or itraconazole.

Have taken certain medications such as triptans or ergot-type medications for the treatment or prevention of migraine within the last 24 hours.

Have taken any medications that constrict your blood vessels or raise your blood pressure.

Have severe liver or kidney disease.

Are allergic to ergotamine or dihydroergotamine.

Before taking Trudhesa, tell your doctor if:

You have high blood pressure, chest pain, shortness of breath, heart disease; or risk factors for heart disease (such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, smoking, strong family history of heart disease or you are postmenopausal, or male over 40); or problems with blood circulation in your arms, legs, fingers, or toes.

You have or had any disease of the liver or kidney.

You are taking any prescription or over-the-counter medications, including vitamins or herbal supplements.

You are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or are nursing, or have ever stopped medication due to an allergy or bad reaction.

This headache is different from your usual migraine attacks.



The use of Trudhesa should not exceed dosing guidelines and should not be used on a daily basis. Serious cardiac (heart) events, including some that have been fatal, have occurred following the use of dihydroergotamine mesylate, particularly with dihydroergotamine for injection, but are extremely rare.

You may experience some nasal congestion or irritation, altered sense of taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and fatigue after using Trudhesa.

Contact your doctor immediately if you experience:

Numbness or tingling in your fingers and toes

Severe tightness, pain, pressure, heaviness, or discomfort in your chest

Muscle pain or cramps in your arms or legs

Cold feeling or color changes in one or both legs or feet

Sudden weakness

Slurred speech

Swelling or itching



The risk information provided here is not comprehensive. To learn more, talk about Trudhesa with your healthcare provider or pharmacist. The FDA-approved product labeling can be found at www.Trudhesa.com or 1-800-555-DRUG. You can also call 1-833-TRUDHESA (1-833-878-3437) for additional information.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the potential clinical benefits of Trudhesa®, the market opportunities of Trudhesa within the migraine market, the speed of uptake and market growth of Trudhesa, the effectiveness of the Trudhesa sales force, the timing of announcements of clinical results and clinical development activities of Impel’s product candidates, and Impel’s cash runway. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to, Impel’s ability to maintain regulatory approval of Trudhesa, its ability to execute its commercialization strategy for Trudhesa, its ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize other product candidates including plans for future development of its POD® devices and plans to address additional indications for which Impel may pursue regulatory approval, and the effects of general market and macroeconomic conditions on business operations and any future clinical programs. Many of these risks are described in greater detail in Impel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Impel assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Impel, POD, Trudhesa and the Impel logo are registered trademarks of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. To learn more about Impel Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website at https://impelpharma.com.

Contact:

Media Relations

Melyssa Weible

Elixir Health Public Relations

Phone: (1) 201-723-5805

Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com

Investor Relations

Janhavi Mohite

Stern Investor Relations

Phone: 212-362-1200

Email: janhavi.mohite@sternir.com