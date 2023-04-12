Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 4th, 2023. The call will be webcast on the Company’s website Investors.greenbrickpartners.com.



To participate in the live telephone conference call: Domestic toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-660-6353 International dial-in number: 1-929-203-2106 Access code: 3162560 To access a telephone replay of the call: Domestic toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-770-2030 International dial-in number: 1-647-362-9199 Access code: 3162560 Date Accessible Through: June 3rd, 2023





About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Contact:

Benting Hu

Vice President of Finance

(469) 808-1014

IR@greenbrickpartners.com