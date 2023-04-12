Avid Debuts New Pro Tools | MTRX II Audio Interface at NAMM Show to Elevate Creative Power of Audio Post Production Users

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced its new all-in-one audio interface, Pro Tools | MTRX II™, and introduced its new Pro Tools | MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module™. For recording and post facilities as well as independent music and post users, MTRX II lets users capture all of the power of Pro Tools software-based workflows while gaining IO capacity, a larger routing matrix and more immersive monitoring capabilities. The addition of the new Thunderbolt™ 3 module brings the power of MTRX II and MTRX Studio interfaces to native audio applications, which can be used simultaneously with Pro Tools | HDX.



“We’re excited to introduce Pro Tools | MTRX II and the Thunderbolt 3 module to provide our user community with the very best tools that fully unleash the creative capacity of Pro Tools software in their music and audio post production workflows,” said Rich Nevens, Senior Director, Audio Product Management at Avid. “The Thunderbolt 3 Option Card is a pivotal development that opens multi-platform and native capabilities to our MTRX II and MTRX Studio users. MTRX II provides even greater flexibility and expandability than MTRX, further empowering users with more built-in IO, more mixing, and more monitoring capability. Furthermore, the introduction of Matrix II will enable us to reduce the backlog in our audio integrated solutions from the second quarter of 2022.”

The new Pro Tools | MTRX II features include:

MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module: This optional module delivers 256 channels of native connectivity on both Mac and PC machines. It connects to any DAW, expanding workflows to seamlessly route audio between Core Audio DAWs via Thunderbolt 3 to Pro Tools ® over DigiLink.

This optional module delivers 256 channels of native connectivity on both Mac and PC machines. It connects to any DAW, expanding workflows to seamlessly route audio between Core Audio DAWs via Thunderbolt 3 to Pro Tools over DigiLink. Integrated and expandable Dante: With 256 integrated Dante channels, users can connect any MTRX II audio source to any Dante network. This delivers a more versatile bi-directional workflow that leverages an Ethernet infrastructure to route audio between rooms and devices.

With 256 integrated Dante channels, users can connect any MTRX II audio source to any Dante network. This delivers a more versatile bi-directional workflow that leverages an Ethernet infrastructure to route audio between rooms and devices. Fully customizable and increased IO Card count: Utilize all 8 option card slots in any combination with Avid’s MTRX IO cards, including DigiLink, 8 channel Mic/Line, 8 channel Line, 2 channel Line, 8 channel DA, Madi, AES, Dante 128 and SDI.

Utilize all 8 option card slots in any combination with Avid’s MTRX IO cards, including DigiLink, 8 channel Mic/Line, 8 channel Line, 2 channel Line, 8 channel DA, Madi, AES, Dante 128 and SDI. Built in SPQ processing: Integrated SPQ processing allows users to calibrate their monitor system and correct for acoustic anomalies in the room. SPQ provides up to 16 filters per monitor channel up to 128 channels with adjustable delay and filters.

Integrated SPQ processing allows users to calibrate their monitor system and correct for acoustic anomalies in the room. SPQ provides up to 16 filters per monitor channel up to 128 channels with adjustable delay and filters. Expanded summing mixer: With a summing mixer of 512 x 64, MTRX II covers all monitoring needs from simple stereo mixes and cues to theatrical Atmos configurations.



The new MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module features include:

Streamlined native Pro Tools solution: The Thunderbolt 3 Option Card brings simple and efficient Native connectivity to both Mac and PC machines. Users can connect their workstation to their existing MTRX Studio or MTRX II to leverage DADMan with Pro Tools or any other application.

The Thunderbolt 3 Option Card brings simple and efficient Native connectivity to both Mac and PC machines. Users can connect their workstation to their existing MTRX Studio or MTRX II to leverage DADMan with Pro Tools or any other application. Multi DAW/Application Workflows: For systems that already leverage a DigiLink connection, Thunderbolt 3 opens up new workflows. Users can route from Pro Tools | HDX to another DAW over the Thunderbolt connection, compose in one DAW and record to Pro Tools.

For systems that already leverage a DigiLink connection, Thunderbolt 3 opens up new workflows. Users can route from Pro Tools | HDX to another DAW over the Thunderbolt connection, compose in one DAW and record to Pro Tools. Increased channel count: Users can get up to 256 channels with MTRX II and up to 64 channels with MTRX Studio.

Users can get up to 256 channels with MTRX II and up to 64 channels with MTRX Studio. Low latency power: While HDX continues to provide the lowest latency possible, Thunderbolt 3 provides the fastest native connection for audio workstations or mobile workflows.

For more information about Pro Tools | MTRX II and the Thunderbolt 3 Option Card, please visit www.avid.com/products/pro-tools-mtrx-ii. Meet Avid at NAMM Show 2023 (Anaheim, April 13-15) in booth 14416, North Hall to learn more.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

