Ring Energy, Inc. Announces Exercise and Price Reduction of Nearly All of Its Outstanding Warrants

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that 14,512,166 of its outstanding warrants have been amended to lower their exercise price to $0.62 per share in exchange for early exercise of the warrants, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $8,997,543 and the issuance of 14,512,166 shares of common stock. After the full exercise of the above warrants, there remain outstanding warrants to purchase 78,200 shares of common stock.



Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the early exercises resulting from the premium inducement. The accelerated receipt of approximately $9 million in warrant proceeds contributes to our relentless goal to strengthen our balance sheet. We believe that clearing out the warrants simplifies our capital structure, as well as should improve trading liquidity and increase our float.”

The warrants were issued as part of a registered direct offering in 2020 and were exercisable for shares of the Company’s common stock at an initial exercise price of $0.80 per share. The issuance of the common stock upon exercise of the warrants by the Company, and the resale of the common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are covered by a registration statement, as amended, previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Truist Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com .

