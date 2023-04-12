EnerSys Wins U.S. Department of Energy Better Practice Award

READING, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS)



EnerSys®, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has been awarded the Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Program for the implementation of the EnerSys Operating System (EOS) Lean Management program.

The EOS program is a Lean Management initiative designed to identify, reduce, or eliminate waste within EnerSys’s operations. The program was implemented using a framework for continuous improvement to do the right things for its employees, customers and shareholders.

By using the EOS program, EnerSys plants across the globe have been able to more efficiently implement safety, health, environmental, quality and sustainability improvements, including scrap, water and gas reductions, energy savings and more.

The Better Practice Award is given annually to partners of the Better Plants Initiative who demonstrate innovative and industry-leading accomplishments in decarbonization, energy and water efficiency, or waste reduction. The award recognizes partners for implementing and promoting practices, principles, and procedures broadly within a portfolio or series of buildings or plants.

The award criteria include magnitude, replicability, innovation, and additional program benefits, such as the impact on occupant health and wellness, workforce development, diversity, equity, and inclusion, community engagement, and benefits to underserved communities.

"EnerSys is proud to be recognized for our EOS Lean Management program," said Patrice Baumann, Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Supply Chain. "Our program has created a culture of continuous improvement and waste reduction that has had a significant positive impact on our organization. We are grateful for this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."

The Better Buildings Initiative is a program of the U.S. Department of Energy that works with partners to promote energy efficiency in buildings and industrial facilities. The Better Practice Awards are an important part of the initiative, recognizing partners who demonstrate leadership and innovation in energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Partners in the Better Plants Challenge are sharing their success and innovation to accelerate their energy efficiency. The Better Practice awards highlight unique efforts to make meaningful headway in reducing energy, water, waste and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Carolyn Snyder, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency at the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more information about the innovative EOS Lean Management program and related projects, visit our Sustainability Webpage.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

