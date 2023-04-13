increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Driving Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Growth

Westford, USA,, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Interventional Cardiology Devices market will attain a value of USD 99.42 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast (2022-2030). The market for Interventional Cardiology Devices is predicted to grow more quickly because of poor lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking too much alcohol, eating too much salt, and consuming saturated fats. Growth in the market is also influenced by increased tobacco use and inactivity. Moreover, obesity and coronary heart disease risk factors are influenced by physical inactivity.

According to the SkyQuest's, Cardiovascular disease is more prevalent because of obesity. Furthermore, due to changing lifestyles marked by smoking, binge drinking, and inactivity, the prevalence of coronary artery disease has grown. Cardiologists can carry out procedures swiftly and without creating difficulties by employing interventional cardiology equipment. According to the CDC, smoking-related deaths affect more than 480,000 people just in the US each year. Every year, smoking cigarettes causes the deaths of more than 7 million people worldwide. More than 8 million individuals are anticipated to pass away each year by the year 2030 from diseases carried by tobacco use.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/Interventional-cardiology-devices-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market"

Pages - 242 Tables - 67 Figures – 65

Cardiovascular disease experts who specialize in interventional cardiology. They are mainly worried about using catheters, which are small, flexible tubes used for medical procedures. By guiding equipment into the body's arteries, angioplasty, stenting and other treatments are carried out. These minimally invasive interventional techniques offer a viable substitute for open surgery for a lot of people. Heart conditions are the main target of these devices' treatment. Cardiovascular illnesses are treated with a single kind of catheter that is introduced into the body.

Prominent Players in Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

iVascular

Terumo Corporation

B. Barun Melsungen

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Biosensors International Group

Cardinal Health

Cook Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ENDOCOR GmbH

Medinol Ltd.

Catheter Segment Is Anticipated to Rise in the Market Owing to Rising acceptance of Advanced Vascular Catheters by Various Medical Professionals

The catheter segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period, followed by angioplasty stents and angioplasty balloons due to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgery for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. This portion is separated into angiographic catheters, guiding catheters, and IVU/OCT catheters. Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to produce new catheters that are more useful than those that came before them. The increased incidence of congenital and structural cardiac disorders is another factor driving the catheter market's expansion.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for Interventional Cardiology Devices throughout the forecast period because of its advanced healthcare infrastructure, encouraging government product development programmes and high patient awareness levels, Around 45% of the US population will have heart disease by 2035, according to the American Heart Association, as a result of variables like high obesity, excessive smoking, and unhealthy lifestyles, which can result in heart attacks and other related problems.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/Interventional-cardiology-devices-market

Drug-eluting Stents Segment Is Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period Due to Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Over the forecast period, the sub-segment for drug-eluting stents is expected to experience significant increase. Drug-eluting stents are used to assist stop the development of scar tissue in the arterial lining by coating them with medication that is gradually released. By keeping the artery smooth and wide open, this promotes healthy blood flow. These stents perform better than self-expanding and balloon-expanding stents and are typically utilized for the lower extremities. Thus, it is anticipated that the acceptance of cutting-edge cardiovascular treatments and the development of drug-eluting stent technology will be the main factors driving the segment's growth.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 56.0% in 2021 due to rising incidence of CAD and improved CAD screening, economic growth, increased government investment in healthcare, favourable reimbursement in South Korea and Australia, the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure in India and China.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Interventional Cardiology Devices market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

In November 2022, To speed up and enhance patient access to novel cardiovascular medicines, Viz.ai, the industry pioneer in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has announced the launch of a full cardiology suite.

In October 2022, Dozee, a healthcare firm that provides contactless remote patient monitoring, intends to introduce an AI-powered, user-friendly ECG patch for CVD patients. The technology is cloud-enabled, allowing the doctor to access the patient's live, continuous ECG and receive alarms from anywhere.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/Interventional-cardiology-devices-market

Key Questions Answered in Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?



Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?



In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market

Global Propolis Market

Global Nootropics Market

Global Helicobacter pylori H. pylori Diagnostics Market

Global Knee Replacement Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com