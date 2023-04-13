Clickx Announces Live Workshop for Digital Marketing Professionals and Agency Owners

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is excited to announce the next Momentum Workshop — an interactive workshop specifically designed for digital marketing agency owners. The next Momentum Workshop will be held on Monday, May 1st, 2023 from 3:30 to 4:30pm EST.



If you're tired of feeling like you're constantly starting from scratch and struggling to build momentum in your business, this Momentum Workshop is for you. This interactive workshop helps agency owners identify the missing link to increasing leads, boosting sales, and growth for 2023.

“Amidst the rapid changes and AI-driven shifts in digital marketing, agencies face notable headwinds. Our workshop aims to help owners refocus, build momentum, and thrive in this ever-evolving landscape,” says Solomon Thimothy of Clickx.

In this workshop, in addition to networking with other agency owners, you'll learn how to:

Set and pursue clear goals for the next 12 months

Find your biggest bottleneck for your success

Refine your sales system to avoid feast and famine

Anticipate the needs of your prospect and solve them

Differentiate yourself from the increased competition



Don't let a lack of momentum hold your agency back. Join us at the Momentum Workshop on Monday, May 1, and take control of your agency’s future. Don't miss this opportunity – register now to guarantee your spot. Register at https://www.momentumworkshop.com/start