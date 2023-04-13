PINKINU Launches as the First Women’s Coin, Taking the Crypto World by Storm

Singapore, Singapore , April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinkinu, the first women’s coin launched, providing better, more transparent, and equal opportunities to women around the world.

Unlike most blockchain projects that are created to serve men, Pinkinu is designed with women in mind. With over half of the world's population being women, it's shocking to learn that only about 5% of women are accessing blockchain technology. Pinkinu is here to bridge that gap and create a more inclusive crypto world.

But Pinkinu is more than just a meme coin. It's a movement that's empowering women to take control of their finances, their lives, and their futures. By partnering with brands, labels, and human rights organizations to protect women, Pinkinu aims to bring a better, more transparent, and equal life to women around the world.

And the best part? Pinkinu is designed to be accessible to everyone, even if someone’s new to blockchain or Web3. Users don't need to be a tech guru to join the Pink cuties. The community is always here to help, whether someone needs assistance setting up their wallet or navigating the crypto landscape.

But what makes Pinkinu a smart investment choice? In the Pinkinu presale, 90% of the total supply will be sold to the public, while 10% of the tokens will be allocated to liquidity, listing fees, and rewards for active community members. The developers do not own any tokens, meaning that no one can hold a large amount of tokens that could potentially control Pinkinu. Investors can be assured that their investment is 100% safe.

During its presale, Pinkinu has implemented many unique and creative approaches to attract investors. Pinkinu Presale is sold in 6 stages, with 15% of total supply each round, and the price will increase by 12.5% for each selling stage. Therefore, the listing price will be 200% higher than stage 06 and 360% higher than stage 01.

Buying and owning Pinkinu early will bring huge benefits to investors. As the price of PINKINU increases with each stage of the presale, early investors will have the opportunity to purchase PINKINU at a lower price than later investors. This means that early investors can benefit from significant price appreciation, allowing them to realize higher profits.

In addition to price appreciation, early investors will also have the advantage of being able to participate in the growth and development of Pinkinu. As more users join the Pinkinu community, demand for PINKINU will increase, driving up its value. Early investors will also have the opportunity to participate in the community and provide feedback, contributing to the development of the project.

Furthermore, early investors will have access to exclusive benefits such as special promotions and rewards, and they will be able to enjoy lower transaction fees when trading their PINKINU tokens.

The first stage of Pinkinu's presale program is set to launch on April 14th, 2023, at 12:10 PM (UTC). This is a great opportunity for investors to take part in the presale round and secure PINKINU tokens at a discounted price. To participate, head over to Pinkinu's official website at www.pinkinu.fun. Joining early has its advantages - the committed listing price is guaranteed to be higher than the presale price by up to 360%. Keep in mind that investing always carries a degree of risk, but the potential rewards can be significant.

Join Pinkinu as soon as possible and be a part of history. Imagine a future where half of the world joins forces to stand together and make changes. Where women and men stand together as equals, empowered to make a difference.

But that's not all - Pinkinu also offers exciting daily activities such as Airdrop, Meme creation contests, Best content creator, and more. Don't miss out on the chance to win some amazing prizes while having fun and building the network.

Don't miss out on this revolutionary opportunity. And remember, where there are women, there will always be men.

Join Pinkinu and be a part of the legendary, a part of history, or be forgotten!



Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

