DongCheng Tools Launches New Line of Outdoor Power Equipment for Powerful and Efficient Lawn Maintenance

NEW YORK, NY, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DongCheng Tools, a well-known provider of power tools, has recently launched its latest line of garden equipment that is designed to provide unmatched performance and ease of use. The company's new range of tools includes the 40Vfuel Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower and the 40VFuel Multi-Head String Trimmer, both of which are engineered to provide exceptional results for users' gardening needs.

40VFuel Multi-Head String Trimmer, the Ultimate Cordless Lawn Maintenance Tool

The DongCheng 40VFuel Multi-Head String Trimmer runs on two 20V batteries and has the power of a gas-powered motor. Thanks to its brushless technology, it is not only more powerful but also lasts longer than other cordless trimmers on the market. Compared to a brushed motor that creates friction and heat, the brushless motor of this trimmer is cooler and more efficient, requiring less maintenance in the long run. The string trimmer is the standard attachment for the multi-head system, with adjustable speeds of 4000, 5000, and 6000 RPM. It also features a cutting path of 15 inches with a 2.4mm line and a bump knob for quick and easy release of the trimmer line.

Specifications

Battery: 2x20V, 4.0Ah

Line Diameter: 2.4mm（0.095")

Cutting Path/ Swath: 380mm (15")

Line Feed: Bump Feed

Line Reload: Twisting

No-load Speed: 4,000/5,000/6,000

Weight: 11.5lbs (5.24kg) / 14.28lbs (6.48kg) w/ 2*4.0 battery

Accessories

2*4.0Ah battery, 1*Dual-port charger, 1*Wrench, 1*Shoulder strap.

The 40VFuel Multi-Head String Trimmer comes with the standard string trimmer attachment, two 4.0Ah batteries, a wrench, a shoulder strap, and the Dual-Port 20V Rapid Charger. The Pole Hedge Trimmer, Edge Trimmer, Pole Saw, and Extension Pole can be purchased separately to complete the collection. The attachment will be online on Amazon soon.

Upgrade to the DongCheng 40VFuel for the ultimate trimming experience

The 40VFuel String Trimmer is available at Amazon now.

Watch users' Troubles Float Away with DongCheng 40VFuel Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower

The highlight of DongCheng's new line of garden equipment is the 40VFuel Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower. This blower is equipped with advanced aeronautics air duct engineering, delivering maximum air volume and velocity, perfect for sweeping up and removing even deeply rooted grass clippings and leaves. With 40V of power, this blower is more capable than gas-powered alternatives and can clean users' yard in minutes. Its compact and ergonomic design ensures easy use, making yard maintenance a breeze. The brushless motor of the Leaf Blower optimizes the machine's performance, ensuring longer runtime than traditional brush motor tools. The motor is also quieter, providing sustained power for all users' gardening needs.

Specifications

Battery: 2x20V, 4.0Ah

No-load Speed: 7500-18000rpm(1-6)、23000rpm(Turbo)

Noise: 85dB (low)/105dB (Turbo)

Air speed:120MPH with normal Nozzle, 140MPH with Tapered Nozzle

Air volume: 650CFM (18.2m³/min)

Weight: 5.9lbs (2.67kg) only tool/ 8.6lbs (3.9kg) with 2*4.0 battery

Accessories

2*4.0Ah battery, 1*Dual-port charger, 1*Tapered Nozzle, 1*Curved Nozzle, 1* Spread Nozzle, 1*Shoulder strap

About DongCheng

With DongCheng's trusted expertise in power tools, their new line of garden equipment is designed to make yard maintenance simpler, faster, and more efficient than ever before. The Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower and the 40VFuel Multi-Head String Trimmer provide users with a hassle-free gardening experience.

For more information on DongCheng's new line of outdoor power equipment simply send an email to info@dongcheng-tools.com or visit https://www.dongcheng-tools.com

