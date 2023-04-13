Biochar Market Size to Reach USD 365.0 Million By 2028 | Biochar Industry Analysis Report

Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biochar market size was USD 149.2 million in 2020. As per the report, the market is expected to grow from USD 164.5 million in 2021 to USD 365.0 million by 2028 at a growth rate of 12.1% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Biochar Market, 2021-2028.” According to our researchers, this char is utilized expansively in a soil amendment to increase pollutants and poisonous elements and also to avoid dropping moisture levels, fertilizer runoff, and soil leaching. Consequently, its wide use is likely to bolster its demand during the forecasted period.

Biochar Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.1 % 2028 Value Projection USD 365.0 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 164.5 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered Technology, Application, Region Growth Drivers Rising Government Policies for Environmental Protection to Boost Market Growth



Growing Utilization of Biochar for Livestock Feed to Propel Market Growth







Drivers & Restraints:

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic to Majorly Impact Power Projects due to Stringent Government Norms

The government across several nations had to enforce nationwide lockdowns & numerous limitations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain got interrupted and the government has also executed travel and transportation prohibitions. Numerous biochar projects were delayed and prime industries were also shut around the world that has dropped demand for power across the globe. The agriculture segment has unfavorable impacts owing to the pandemic, which further deteriorated this market.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific has led the global market in 2020. The latent importance of the region in soil improvement and carbon sequestration is the prime navigating force behind this sector.

North America held the second-largest biochar market share across the world and is likely to see significant expansion due to the rising demand for organic food and high meat consumption.

Europe is another primary region for this market. The market is extending owing to the plenty of forestry excess in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Companies Engage in Pivotal Contracts to Promote Market Growth

The fundamental players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global biochar market growth of the product with facing least imaginable hurdles. One such operative policy is getting involved in fundamental agreements and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.

Industry Development

July 2021: Standard Biocarbon Corporation and PYREG GmbH of Germany engaged in a supply and exclusive contract. The collaboration presents Pyreg's state-of-the-art biochar pyrolysis technology in the Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Airex Energy Incorporation (Canada)

BSEI (U.S.)

3R Enviro Tech Group (India)

Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Farm2Energy (India)

Terra Humana Ltd (Poland)

Tolero Energy LLC (U.S.)

Oregon Biochar Solutions (U.S.)

TerraChar (U.S.)

Green Man Char (Australia)

CharGrow (U.S.)

American Biochar Company (U.S.)

