Flex LNG - Presentation at ABG Sundal Collier's Shipping Semiar

April 13, 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG at ABG Sundal Collier’s Shipping Seminar today.

The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our web page www.flexlng.com





About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”. For more information, please check out our web page www.flexlng.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment