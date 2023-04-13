Flex LNG - Presentation at ABG Sundal Collier's Shipping Semiar

| Source: FLEX LNG FLEX LNG

London, UNITED KINGDOM

April 13, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG at ABG Sundal Collier’s Shipping Seminar today.

The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our web page www.flexlng.com


For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com


About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker “FLNG”. For more information, please check out our web page www.flexlng.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Tags

flexlng Flex LNG Shipping dividend Seatankers

Attachments

Flex LNG - ABGSC Shipping Semiar April 13 2023 - Company Presentation