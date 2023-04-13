Trading Update: RoodMicrotec announces total income for the first quarter of 2023

English German

Total income for the first quarter of 2023 was EUR 4 . 6 million ( first quarter 2022: EUR 3.6 million)

Or der book value increased by 12 % compared to March 31, 2022

Invitation to the presentation of the 2022 Annual Report on April 20, 2023 at 9.30 CEST





Deventer, April 13, 2023 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its trading update for the first quarter of 2023. The total income for the quarter was EUR 4.6 million, which is 28% higher than the total income in the first quarter of 2022. Having in mind the forecasted increase of the total income in 2023 over last year, it is encouraging to see the growth in total income in the first quarter and that the order book continues to rise. The order book contains orders for both long term contracts and engagements as well as short-term orders. The long term contracts and engagements are mainly in the SCM and Test Operations units and the short-term orders in the Failure Analysis & Qualification unit.

“I’m very proud to be able to report another increase in total income for the first quarter of 2023. We are working very hard to support our customers in their demanding test and qualification tasks and the continuous high level of total income shows that we are doing a good job”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. “The steady increase in the order book is a good indicator for the rest of the year and makes us confident for the future.”

RoodMicrotec will publish the 2022 Annual Report before the opening of the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Company’s Board of Management, Martin Sallenhag and Arvid Ladega, will comment on the report and answer questions during the conference call for media, analysts and shareholders to be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 CEST.

Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects the total income for 2023 to be in the range of EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million, with a profit before tax of 5-10% and thus in line with the financial targets. The geopolitical situation in the world and the current energy crisis throughout Europe could have an impact on the Company’s business. The Management is keeping a close eye on the situation and is doing everything possible to mitigate any potentially negative impact.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com



Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega – CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

