Helicopter Market to Reach USD 76.16 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter market size was valued at USD 56.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 58.87 billion in 2023 to USD 76.16 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. A helicopter is a type of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that uses one or more than one horizontal rotors to generate lift and propulsion. They have a wide range of applications such as ambulance services, search, and rescue operations. Increasing demand from defense and commercial segments is anticipated to fuel the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Helicopter Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Helicopter Market Report:

Airbus S.A.S (Netherlands)

Textron Inc. (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Rostec (Russia)

The Robinson Helicopter Company (U.S.)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (India)

Kaman Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.75% 2030 Value Projection USD 76.16 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 58.87 Billion Historical Data 2019- 2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By weight

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Helicopter Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Air Ambulance Services is Expected to Propel the Market Progress Rising Demand from Military and Defense is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the aviation industry. Majority of helicopter manufacturers of both Russia and Ukraine source parts from suppliers in other countries. Textron Inc. announced that it closed its manufacturing facilities in Russia and will no longer do business within the country, which led to a loss of potential customers and revenue for the rotorcraft market in both countries.

Segments:

Civil & Commercial Segment to be Prime Part due to Rising Demand for Emergency Services

According to type, the market is bifurcated into civil & commercial and military. The civil & commercial segment holds the largest share in the segment due to rising demand for emergency services and air transportation. The military segment is estimated to have moderate growth with use in disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

Light to Lead Due to Demand for Civil and Commercial Helicopters

According to weight, the market is divided into light, medium, and heavy. Light segment dominated in 2022 due to growing demand for civil and commercial helicopters in sightseeing, aerial photography, and transportation of small groups and cargo.

EMS to Lead Due to Increasing Applications in Healthcare

Based on application, the market is divided into Emergency Medical Service (EMS), corporate service search and rescue operation, oil & gas, defense, homeland security, and others. The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) segment is set to dominate due to increasing applications in healthcare. The search and rescue operation segment has the second largest share owing to its applications in disaster management, aerial firefighting activities, and others.

Pre-Owned to Lead the Segment Due to Various Benefits

Based on point of sale, the market is divided into new and pre-owned. Pre-owned segment is set to dominate due to cost-effectiveness of pre-owned and increased backlog deliveries by OEMs.

In terms of geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Demand for Air Ambulance Services to Propel Market Growth

Demand for air ambulance services is projected to drive the helicopter market growth. The demand for air ambulance services has been increasing as they are one of the fastest means of transportation due to their quickness to offer transportation to critical patients. Their ability to reach remote and inaccessible areas makes them an ideal option for transporting patients to medical facilities with speed and efficiency. The demand for ambulance services is set by the growing elderly population, rise in chronic diseases, and the requirement for prompt medical attention during emergencies.

However, delivery backlogs, high operational, and maintenance costs impede market expansion.

Regional Insights

North America to Dictate Market Share Due to Modernization and Expansion of Military

North America held the dominating helicopter market share in 2022 due to the modernization and expansion of the military fleet. In June 2022, Lockheed Martin Corp received a five-year contract for USD 2.3 billion to manufacture a minimum of 120 H-60M Black Hawks as the U.S. military seeks a successor to its existing fleet. The five-year contract includes an option for 135 additional aircraft worth USD 4.4 billion, available to the Army, U.S. agencies, and allies.

Europe has held the second-largest share as helicopters are used for the transportation of offshore wind farms and maintenance of wind turbines.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to defense spending by emerging countries and increasing demand for lightweight helicopters.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches by the Key Market Players to Boost Market Progress

The market has key players such as Airbus S.A.S, Textron Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, and others. The key players have been adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and partnerships. In December 2022, Airbus SAS launched DisruptiveLab for the improvement of rotorcraft performance. DisruptiveLab is a flying laboratory that is designed to test technologies that can enhance the performance of aircraft and reduce CO2 emissions.

Key Industry Development

February 2023: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unveiled a new manufacturing unit in Karnataka, India. HAL intends to manufacture more than 1,000 rotary-wing aircraft, with different load capacities and generate revenue of over USD 4 billion over the next two decades.

