Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market to Hit $566.41 Billion by 2029 | with a CAGR 6.3%

Pune,India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete blocks and bricks market size was valued at USD 350.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 369.66 billion in 2022 to USD 566.41 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2029. The product has seen a fall during the COVID-19 pandemic due to lower-than-expected demand. Concrete blocks and bricks are used in commercial, residential, and industrial construction. The product offers thermal resistance and other various advantages if certain parameters are followed. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market, 2022-2029."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Report

Interstate Bricks (U.S.)

Wallnett AAC Bricks Pvt. Ltd. (India)

UltraTech Cement (India)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

LCC Siporex (Saudi Arabia)

Midwest Block and Brick (U.S.)

Magicrete Building Solutions (India)

Monaprecast (U.K.)

Midland Concrete Products (U.S.)

Brickworks Limited (Australia)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 566.41 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 350.80 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 227 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks and Bricks in the Construction Industry to Aid Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact :

Global Market Experienced Decline Due to Lockdowns and Supply Chain Disruptions

The market in Asia Pacific witnessed a major decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market witnessed a falling trend since the end of 2019. Government imposed rules for manufacturing only consumer goods slowed down the product demand. Several players consistently worked toward improving their supply chain. Despite the uncertainties, the global market has been fairly profitable as the product is widely used to construct buildings and apartments.

Segments:

By Type, Cement Blocks to Gain Demand through 2029

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cement block (hollow, fully solid, cellular) and brick (clay, fly ash clay, sand lime and others). Bricks are the oldest construction material and they are cheaper compared to other bricks. Fly ash clay bricks are highly improved, well-quality bricks that are preferred over normal clay bricks. Concrete blocks are versatile and due to their wide variety of appearances, they are used heavily. These blocks are also called as Concrete Masonry Unit (CMU) or cinder blocks. Concrete blocks do not absorb heat so they require less insulation compared to other construction materials.

By Application, Residential Segment to Gain Traction over 2022-2029

In terms of application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and institutional. Out of these, the residential segment is expected to grow. With the increasing population, demand for renovation in urban areas and people opting to have nuclear families are likely to grow the market share. Additionally, governments worldwide have developed programs that are aimed at designing and building using resources that align with the concept of green construction.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints :

Expansion of the Market due to Wider Concrete Blocks and Bricks Applications

The concrete blocks and bricks market growth is primarily driven by autoclaved aerated blocks and bricks. The blocks and bricks provide aesthetic appeal and strong architectural structure. The demand for autoclaved aerated blocks has increased significantly worldwide due to modular design. In modular building, the sections are assembled on site and built offsite. This fast pace approach increases the demand for the product.

However, manufacturing these products emits toxic gases. Most concrete blocks are manufactured out of Portland cement, which results in massive amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission, further resulting in soil, water, and air pollution.

Regional Insights :

Asia Pacific Registered Highest Market Share in 2021 due to Growing Infrastructure and Rising Population

The Asia Pacific market grew exponentially due to rise in population and growing infrastructure. China and India are the most populous in this region. Demand for apartments, bungalows, and buildings is pushing forward the market growth. Therefore, this results in the rising number of manufacturers of construction materials such as cement blocks and bricks.

North America accounted for a significant concrete blocks and bricks market share. Countries in the U.S. have greater per capita income. This leads to pressure on manufacturers to provide high-quality construction materials.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Developing Newer Technologies to Stay Competitive

Constant R&D activities and providing improved material to industry keep the major players to stay relevant and dominate the market. This also keeps a leading edge over other companies to their different offerings and improved proprietary types. Brickworks Limited, Midwest Block, and Brick and Monaprest are some of the leading concrete blocks and bricks companies.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Market Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends- For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

December 2020 - CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. announced investment in the energy vault system to support the development of energy technology using concrete blocks. The purpose of the investment is to maximize revenue.

