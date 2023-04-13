Logent and HelloFresh have agreed on contractual changes regarding operations in Sweden and Norway. HelloFresh will take over operational responsibility for the site in Bjuv from November 2023. The parties have signed a long-term staffing agreement in Sweden and the contract in Norway will continue unchanged and has been prolonged.

Logent has since 2019 been logistics partner for HelloFresh operation in the Nordics. During the partnership, Logent has supported HelloFresh with design, implementation and operation of the production and warehouses in the Nordics. In January 2023 Logent and HelloFresh successfully transferred the operations in Bjuv to a new larger production facility. As part of the global strategy, HelloFresh will take over operational responsibility for the site in Bjuv from November. The collaboration will continue with a long-term strategic staffing partnership. in addition, the partnership in Moss for the Norwegian market will continue unchanged and has been prolonged until end of October 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Joel Engström, CEO (acting)

+46 734 363629

joel.engstrom@logent.se





This information is information that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on April 13th.

Attachment