SalMar – Q1 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q1 2023 are:
Farming Central Norway: 22.2
Farming Northern Norway: 19.8
Icelandic Salmon: 6.6
Total: 48.5
Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.
The full Q1 2023 report will be released on 11 May 2023 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CEST.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act