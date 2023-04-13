The Eighth Fairy Tale Conference Held in Jingyuan, WuYi - Crafting a Magical Fairy Tale World

JINHUA, CHINA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 8 to 9, the "2023 China WuYi Eighth Fairy Tale Conference and Jinhua Children's Cultural Tourism Industry Expo" was held in Jingyuan, WuYi. This event was hosted by "Wuyi County Publicity Department of Jinhua Municipal Committee". Fairy tale writers, editors, scholars, children's literature enthusiasts and children's cultural tourism industry exhibitors and buyers across the country gathered in WuYi for fairy tales, shared fairy tales and adventures, and embarked on a magical journey to WuYi.





The conference mainly included four sections: cooperation project negotiation, product exhibition and sale, forum and study. There were many highlights of activities. In addition to the regular fairy tale competitions, forums, seminars, literary and artistic performances, lectures by famous scholars, protection of young crops and special actions, "Green Bookmarks Action", "Study Zhejiang WuYi Fairy Tale Train" launch ceremony and children's book flea market of previous conferences, new activities such as "Fairy Tale Script Killing Guardian of Young Crops" and "Jingyuan Ancient Architecture Guardian of Young Crops in Wuzhou" were added. The Children's Cultural Tourism Industry Expo, a major highlight of this fairy tale conference, gave birth to the Children's Cultural Tourism Industry Development Forum, live broadcast of product promotions under the theme of "With Fairy Tales, Just Buy It", "Invite Guests to Wuzhou" trampling line activities, and "Supermarkets Return to Wuzhou" trade docking and other business activities sub-brands, combining "Poetry and Distance" to let the fairy tales bloom.

At the opening ceremony, five cultural tourism cooperation projects completed the signing ceremony. These key cultural tourism signing projects will lead the IP industrialization transformation and development of Jinhua fairy tales and literature.

"This conference has built a new hotspot for the development of WuYi cultural tourism industry, and created an exhibition and sales platform for children's series products for enterprises, so as to further promote rural revitalization and common prosperity." The relevant person in charge of WuYi County introduced that the conference is expected to achieve a total investment of 450 million yuan in cultural tourism project contracts and trade intentions, and the transaction volume of children's cultural tourism products (online and offline) will be about 50 million yuan, driving accommodation, catering, scenic spot tickets, research and study experience, shopping and other income of about 10 million yuan.

In recent years, relying on the "Tong Tong Fairy Tale" brand, WuYi has always insisted on holding the Fairy Tale Conference to be a fairy tale feast that has new ideas every year, has fairy tales in every scene, and is yearned for by children. Continuously iterated the "Fairy Tale WuYi" brand, produced 11 fairy tale microfilms, 120 fairy tale radio dramas and entered the campus. The study tour to WuYi to perform fairy tales is in full swing. The 36-episode animated film "Back to Nanxia" is being intensively prepared. Fairy tale IP conversion products such as Hanging silkworms and Foolish Road have been developed. The attractiveness of the conference brand has been further enhanced, and the path of integrated development of fairy tale industry and cultural tourism has gradually become clear.

