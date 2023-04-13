Fluorosurfactant Market to Hit USD 892.91 Million by 2029 | With a CAGR 4.6%

Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluorosurfactant market size was valued at USD 653.91 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 622.39 million in 2023 to USD 892.91 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Special surfactants known as fluorosurfactants have fluorine atoms built into their molecular structure. Due to their low surface tension and great heat stability, these surfactants have been employed to make a variety of commercial and consumer goods. Cleaning supplies, lubricants, paints, and coatings are a few common goods that include fluorinated surfactants. Consumer goods, electronics, textiles, construction, and other industries all use these products. Due to their exceptional stability, these chemical compounds have the propensity to last a long time in their environment without degrading. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled “Global Fluorosurfactant Market, 2022-2029.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fluorosurfactant-market-102344

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fluorosurfactant Market Report:

3M (U.S.)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

DIC CORPORATION (Japan)

Chemguard (U.S.)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

DYNAX (U.S.)

AGC SEIMI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan)

Maflon SpA (Italy)

Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Innovative Chemical Technologies (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 892.91 million Market Size in 2022 USD 653.91 million Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 100 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Fluorosurfactant Market Growth Drivers Rising Product Adoption in Paints & Coatings Industry to Fuel Market Expansion





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fluorosurfactant-market-102344

Segments:

Anionic Segment to Account for a Significant Share Owing to its Wider Adoption in Paints & Coating Industry

Anionic fluorosurfactant offers outstanding wettability and permeability. It is mostly utilized in applications for paints and coatings. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the growing paint and coatings industry will enhance the consumption of anionic type. Furthermore, due to its negatively charged hydrophilic group, the oil and gas business has expectations for the drilling process. The non-ionic form of fluorinated surfactant is another significant variety that is frequently used. These surfactants are used in a variety of applications since they are not impacted by pH fluctuations. Among these uses are coatings for buildings and industrial cleaning agents.



Superior Properties of the Product will Encourage More Adoption in the Paints & Coatings Industry

The market is divided according to application into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, firefighting foams, stain-repellent detergents, polymer dispersion, and others. Surface tension in paints & coatings is reduced using fluorine-based surfactants. During the drying process, these surfactants are useful in maintaining low surface tension. This makes coatings more glossy and smooth. Fluorinated surfactants are expensive, which restricts their application. The adhesives & sealants industry is another sector that contributed significantly. Since low concentrations can boost wetting, leveling, and oil repellence, the segment's rise can be linked to its high-efficiency oil. As they increase adhesion efficiency and speed, these fluorinated surfactants are used in adhesives.

COVID-19 Impact:

Lockdown Restrictions Slowed Down Market Growth

During the pandemic, one of the biggest problems the market faced was a decline in demand across several end-use industries. Major sectors such as the automobile, building, and consumer goods industries either worked at reduced capacity or stopped entirely. Lack of manpower and raw materials, as well as logistical problems brought on by global lockdown limitations, exacerbated the situation and prompted inevitable difficulties. Additionally, it was challenging for industrial enterprises to estimate demand due to the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. They were unable to schedule their output as a result. The pandemic forced many businesses to postpone their development and investment plans.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/fluorosurfactant-market-102344

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Product Adoption in Paints & Coatings Industry to Fuel Market Expansion

In paints & coatings, the product is used to lower surface tension. This makes the texture of coated surfaces smoother and glossier. Wood, concrete, metal, and plastic are just a few of the surfaces that can be painted or coated. The wetting, leveling, and properties of the pigment and substrate are improved by the application of fluorinated surfactants. These surfactants include a very electronegative fluorine atom, which results in a chemical molecule that is extremely stable. The coated surfaces are extremely resistant to chemical corrosion and abrasion due to these compounds' great durability. Fluorine-based surfactants are expensive, but their outstanding qualities make them a preferred option for applications that demand great performance.

On the contrary, long-chain fluorosurfactants have been outlawed in several nations throughout the world due to their poisonous nature, detrimental effects on human health, and environmental effects.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Boost Growth Due to Rapid Industrialization

In 2022, Asia Pacific held a major fluorosurfactant market share. It is anticipated that developing nations such as China, India, and Japan would witness increased urbanization and industrialization, which will increase the demand for high-performance materials such as fluorine-based surfactants. The majority of industrial painting and coating uses for fluorinated surfactants include plastic paints, general metal coatings, and automobile paints. The demand for these kinds of extremely durable paints is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period as a result of the rising industrialization in the area. This will probably spur further fluorosurfactant market growth.

Competitive Landscape

R&D for Improving Products to Meet Consumer Demand

With a limited number of manufacturers owning a huge market share, the market is highly consolidated. Owing to the high cost associated with R&D and the capital required to exist in a competitive market, the threat of new players entering is significantly low.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/fluorosurfactant-market-102344

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fluorosurfactant Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Fluorosurfactant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value/Volume) Anionic Non-ionic Cationic Amphoteric By Application (Value/Volume) Paints & Coatings Adhesive & Sealants Firefighting Foams Detergents (Stain Repellent) Polymer Dispersion Others By Region (Value/Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fluorosurfactant-market-102344

Key Industry Development:

September 2020: Chemours continued its distribution partnership with Safic-Alcan. According to this partnership, Safic-Alcan can distribute Chemours fluorosurfactant products (Capstone products) in EMEA. Such an extension of partnership helps the company to expand its presence by offering products to customers in EMEA.

Read Related Insights:

Surfactants Market to Reach USD 57.81 Billion by 2028 | Surfactants Industry to Register 4.9% from 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com