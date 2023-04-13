Global Pizza Oven Market Is Expected to Reach $3.0 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portlan,OR, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pizza oven market generated $1.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:







Report coverage



Details



Forecast Period



2022–2031

Base Year



2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.8 billion

Market Size in 2031

$3.0 billion

CAGR

5.0%

No. of Pages in Report

356

Segments covered

Type, Product type, Application, and Region







Drivers



The increasing consumer demand for pizza



Surge in interest in home cooking and outdoor cooking



The increasing popularity of pizza







Opportunities



Introduction of eco-friendly pizza ovens



Introduction of advanced designs and styles



Rise in demand for artisanal foods







Restraints



High price of pizza ovens coupled with other cooking options



Competition from other cooking methods



Limited space in urban areas

Covid-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a mixed impact on the pizza oven industry. In one hand, the global market suffered revenue losses during the lockdown period due to the non-operation of HoReCa.

On the other hand, the pandemic forced people to stay at home which resulted in the rising interest in home cooking which propelled the demand of pizza oven during the mid-phase of the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pizza oven market based on type, product type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on type, the gas ovens segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pizza oven market. Moreover, the electric ovens segment is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The wood ovens segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.



By product type, the pre-assembled segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global pizza oven market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.



On the basis of application, the commercial segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global pizza oven market and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global pizza oven market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



Leading market players of the global pizza oven market analyzed in the research include Italoven, Marra Forni, Wachtel GmbH, Forno Bravo, Cuppone s.r.l, Peppino Cement Ornaments CC, Earthstone Wood-fire ovens, Fiero Group, Morello Forni Italia S.r.l., and Henny Penny Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pizza oven market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

