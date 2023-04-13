English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 APRIL 2023 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec’s interim report January–March 2023 to be published on Thursday, 27 April 2023

Cargotec Corporation will publish its interim report January–March 2023 on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Casimir Lindholm and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009460. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference. For questions, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to join the queue.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2023-q1. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

