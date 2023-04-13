English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release April 13, 2023, at 9:45 a.m.



Update of time schedule on Enedo´s Business Review for Q1/2023 and Annual General Meeting in 2023.

The Business Review Q1/2023 will be published on May 4, 2023.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on June 27, 2023. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later.

