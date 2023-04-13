United States Green Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023: A $24.2 Billion Industry by 2028, from $13.79 Billion in 2022 - Sustainable Power Infrastructure Replacing Traditional Power Systems

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. green data center market is expected to reach USD 24.20 billion by 2028 from 13.79 billing in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.82%

After the U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement and companies and signed various agreements like the iMasons Climate Accord etc., The government and companies are all proactive in deploying technologies and taking the latest initiative in moving towards sustainability.

Hyperscale operators such as AWS, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft, Apple, and Google are leading in terms of new innovations in sustainability in the data center industry. Most U.S. green data center market players, especially colocation operators like Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Aligned, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, Vantage Data Centers, Switch, and more, are investing in procuring renewable power and installing energy-efficient equipment.



Increased Focus On Renewable Energy Sources and Efficient Cooling

Hyperscale players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft, and Apple are procuring renewable energy for their facilities.

AWS meets 85% of its energy requirements from renewable energy.

Google, Facebook (Meta), and Apple meet 100% of their energy requirements for data centers from renewable energy.

Microsoft aims to power all facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Colocation operators in the U.S. green data center market, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, Aligned, and others, are proactively signing PPAs and procuring renewable energy to power their facilities to meet their sustainability goals.

Digital Realty meets 100% of its energy requirements for data centers from renewable energy.

QTS Realty Trust meets 35% of its energy requirements from renewable energy with a target of 100% renewable energy by 2025.

The use of free cooling chillers will increase to reduce power consumption and carbon emissions by facilities. Also, the shift will increase towards liquid cooling leading to more sustainable data centers and bringing down PUE to a range of 1.1 to 1.4.

Air cooling and liquid immersion cooling will also be used in most facilities to reduce their impact on the environment and reduce the PUE of data centers.

Data center firms have also started investing in renewable energy farms by acquiring or developing their own.

A few examples of the singing of PPAs or constructing renewable energy farms are -

Amazon signed a PPA with AES Corp. for 450MW solar power. Amazon will use it for California operations, including its data centers. In addition, Amazon is planning the construction of two solar farms in Louisiana in the U.S.

Google signed 942 MW PPA on solar power projects under development in Texas.

Microsoft has signed a 110 MW Power Purchase Agreement with AES to secure renewable energy for its Californian facilities.

CyrusOne collaborated with Gexa Energy, a NextEra Energy subsidiary, to procure solar (30 MW) and wind (10 MW) energy for its North Texas facilities.

STACK Infrastructure plans to build a new 216 MW data center campus in Ashburn, Virginia, powered with 100% renewable energy supplied by Dominion Energy

Electrical Infrastructure - Efficient and Sustainable Power Infrastructure Replacing Traditional Power Systems

The increasing demand for efficiency in facilities has fueled the growth of efficient infrastructure such as lithium-ion UPS systems, fuel cells, HVO, Natural Gas generators, nuclear energy reactors, and more.

Microsoft partnered with Plug Power to test a new power generation system with 3MW capacity, based on hydrogen as a fuel source.

Compass Data Centers and Foster Fuels made an agreement together to produce Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil- based biodiesel for Compass Data centers' generators.

EdgeCore is using Lithium-ion UPS batteries in its Ashburn Data center campus.

Google has partnered with Fervo Energy to develop a geothermal power project to add clean energy to the Nevada power grid.

Rolls Royce announced its plan to offer small nuclear reactors for U.S.-based cloud operators such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

Woodstock Power company provides nuclear gas power backup generators to the facilities.

Companies are using Microgrids and Smart grids to further stabilize power supply to the data center and back to the grid in the hour of need.

Microsoft has partnered with Eaton, which will outfit all of Microsoft's data centers with grid-interactive UPS.

Microsoft has partnered with Enchanted Rock for its new Datacenter in San Jose, USA, where it will complete a Microgrid project for the facility.

Mechanical Infrastructure - U.S. To Witness an Increase in Advanced Cooling Technologies

Increased deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads will increase liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling in the U.S. It will help companies bring down their PUW to 1.4 or below.

S. food company Cargill announced plant-based immersion cooling for its facilities.

Facebook (Meta) has planned to shift all its existing facilities to liquid cooling.

Companies have also adopted free cooling, zero-water cooling, and others to reduce their environmental footprint.

Cologix replaced condensing units in its New Jersey facility with air-cooling units supplied by Carrier.

T5 Data Centers deploy air-cooled chillers on all of its facilities.

QTS Realty Trust uses in-house developed zero-water cooling in all its new facilities.

Innovative cooling techniques, such as underwater data centers and free chillers-based cooling technologies, bring in more efficiency in data center cooling.

General Construction - Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Material in Construction of Data Centers in the U.S.

Hyperscale operators like AWS, Microsoft, Apple, and Google are taking the lead in using sustainable materials to construct facilities.

In their facilities construction, companies introduce technologies like green concrete, modular data centers, and more.

AWS and American Rock Products collaborate to develop sustainable concrete for a concrete mix for its facility.

Facebook (Meta) announced that it had developed a sustainable low-carbon concrete with the help of Ozinga, its concrete partner, and the University of Illinois for its DeKalb data center.

Compass Datacenters is building facilities using concrete manufactured through the process developed by CarbonCure Technologies, which recaptures environmental CO2.

The use of software and construction of facilities like waste treatment plants is taking center stage in newer data center developments in the U.S.

CoreSite has installed waste treatment-related new equipment like haulers, compactors, etc., at its various data centers across the U.S.

Data centers are using green walls to cover their facilities

T5 Data Center has partnered with nZero for carbon tracking across its facilities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $24.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered United States

Premium Insights

Policy Drivers

The Imasons Climate Accord ( Ica)

Re100

Energy Certifications

Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Paris Agreement and the Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti)

Moving Toward Green Environment and Energy

Renewable & Green Energy Adoption Among Data Center Operators Hyperscale Operators Stacking Up on Renewable Energy Ppas Renewable Energy Adoption by Colocation Service Providers



Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries Lithium-Ion Battery Liquid Metal Battery Sodium-Ion Batteries Nickel Zinc Batteries

Adoption of Advanced Fuel Sources Fuel Cells Hydrogen Vegetable Oil Natural Gas Generators Nuclear Energy Generation

Adoption of Advanced Cooling Technologies Free Cooling Liquid Immersion Cooling Underwater Data Centers Floating Data Centers

Innovation in Data Center Construction Green Concrete Modular Data Center

Innovation in Power Utilities Microgrid Smart Grid Ai, Metaverse, Hpc, & Cloud Computing Increasing Liquid Cooling Requirements



Market Growth Enablers

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation & Enterprise Operators Initiatives by Colocation Data Center Operators Initiatives by Enterprise Data Center Operators/Customers

Adoption of Ai and Other Technologies in Data Center Construction

Government Push for Green Data Center Development Federal Government Regulations State Government Regulation



Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Water Consumption by Data Centers

Disturbing Weather Patterns Across US

Site Selection and Development Constraints Lack of Space Power Constraint Data Center Activism

Other Challenges

Key Vendors

Aligned

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Apple

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite (American Tower)

CyrusOne

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

DartPoints

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

Flexential

Google

H5 Data Centers

IBM

Iron Mountain

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

Novva Data Centers

Oracle

Prime Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Serverfarm

STACK Infrastructure

Stream Data Centers

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

Power Vendors

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Apex Clean Energy

Avangrid Renewables

DE Shaw Renewable Investments

Dominion Energy

EDF Renewables

Enel Group

Engie

First Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy

Invenergy LLC

Lightsource bp

NextEra Energy

Pattern Energy

Rocky Mountain Power

Shell

Solar Alliance Energy Inc.

The AES Corporation

Torch Clean Energy

TotalEnergies

Vitol Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45i05w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment