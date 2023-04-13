Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 6.70% Between 2023 – 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hereditary spastic paraplegia market is projected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.70%, according to the latest evaluation by Growth Plus Reports. The study examines the best impactful strategies, macroeconomic conditions, trends and prospects, competitive environments, changing market dynamics, market size, data and projections, and key investment areas.

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases will drive the demand for hereditary spastic paraplegia during the forecast period.

Increasing public awareness will encourage market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market.

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

The rising frequency of autoimmune diseases, as well as the expanding population susceptible to hereditary spastic paraplegia are the primary factors driving the revenue growth of the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market. Additionally, rising rates of advanced diagnostics use, increased public awareness of the benefits of early detection, and the availability of MRI-compatible pacemakers contribute to market revenue growth. Furthermore, government initiatives, a growing healthcare industry, and improved awareness of the condition and its treatment advantages support the market's revenue growth.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market from three perspectives: Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drug Class Segmentation: Based on the product, the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market is segmented into skeletal muscle relaxants, anxiolytics, benzodiazepines, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The skeletal muscle relaxants segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because skeletal muscle relaxants are the first-line therapy for hereditary spastic paraplegia.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because patients can obtain a broader selection of pharmaceuticals, including biologics that may not be available elsewhere, from hospital pharmacy.

Based on the region, the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market with the largest revenue share. The considerable revenue share of North America in the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market can be attributed to the increase in rare disease awareness and diagnosis, technological advancements, personalised medicine, targeted therapies for rare diseases, an increase in diagnosed cases and treatment options, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing elderly population, and favorable government policies and initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

The following are the top companies in the global hereditary spastic paraplegia market:

Novartis AG

Ipsen Pharma

SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Chemo Biological

Allergan plc

Galderma S.A.

The market for hereditary spastic paraplegia is very competitive and complex. Prominent companies are developing new products and forming strategic alliances to successfully fulfill the growing global demand and maintain a strong market position.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HEREDITARY SPASTIC PARAPLEGIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Skeletal Muscle Relaxants Anxiolytics Benzodiazepines Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) GLOBAL HEREDITARY SPASTIC PARAPLEGIA MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

