Bottomline Joins Datadog Marketplace

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a leading provider of financial technology, announced today a new integration with Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications.

Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs and more to help organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility.

Bottomline’s award-winning, purpose-built user monitoring solution, Record & Replay, helps financial institutions and companies defend against threats from internal and external users of their systems. The solution’s non-invasive, invisible security captures user behavior across enterprise mainframes and systems in real-time, protecting against threats, and intentional or unintentional data leakage. The capabilities of Record & Replay are now available to Datadog customers enabling them to monitor 3270/5250 mainframe users via network traffic.

Building this Datadog offering differentiates Bottomline as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member demonstrating success building products integrated with Datadog’s products, helping Datadog customer evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“We're thrilled to welcome Bottomline to the Datadog Marketplace,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of Product Management at Datadog. “With Bottomline's Record & Replay offering, our joint customers can reconstruct user sessions, as well as capture performance metrics and security logs to protect against fraud and data breaches in critical IBM environments.”

“We are excited to become part of the Datadog Marketplace,” said Omri Kletter, Global VP, Fraud and Financial Crime, Bottomline. “We’re driven by a strong cultural commitment to help customers maintain compliance and fight fraud and financial crime on all fronts, including the threats from insider and employee fraud. Listening to customer needs, solving for specific threats, it’s an honor to bring this consumable technology to a broader marketplace of companies and financial institutions.”

Bottomline Mainframe Record & Replay is now available in the Datadog Marketplace. For more information, please visit https://www.datadoghq.com/product/platform/integrations/#cat-marketplace.

About Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart, and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognised payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia, and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

