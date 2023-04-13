Global Dental Turbine Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Organic Growth Strategies Drives Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Turbine Market, By Type, By Speed, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental turbine market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year
Company Profiles
- KaVo Dental
- Nakanishi inc.
- Foshan Gladent medical instrument Co.,Ltd
- TEALTH FOSHAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO., LTD
- Chirana
- coxo Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
- Dabi Atlante
- Carlo De Giorgi
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- DENTALEZ, Inc.
- Aseptico Inc.
- Sinol Dental Limited.
- Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.
- MDK Dental
- Beyes
- NINGBO HPDOVE DENTAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD.
- Ivoclar Vivadent Pty Ltd
The dental turbine is a dental abrasive device that rotates at high speed and uses compressed air as the driving force. It is characterized by its small size, lightweight, and painless abrading due to its high-speed rotation, but its torque is small and noise level is high.
A dental handpiece is a hand-held, mechanical instrument used to perform a variety of common dental procedures, including removing the decay, polishing fillings, performing cosmetic dentistry, and altering prostheses. The handpiece itself consists of internal mechanical components which initiate a rotational force and provide power to the cutting instrument, usually a dental burr.
Increasing adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.
For instance, in August 2021, Micro-NX, a South Korean company that specializes in manufacturing dental electric motors, announced the launch of a new line of products, including contra-angle and straight handpieces used for trimming margins with high torque at low speed and for precision preparations which can increase the completeness of prostheses.
The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as investment funding by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, a general trading company, announced that Mitsui & Co., Ltd, has invested in Signature Dental Partners Holdings LLC, a leading dental support organization providing management services to affiliated dental practices in the U.S.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global dental turbine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global dental turbine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental turbine market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$115.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$288.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Dental Turbine Market, By Type:
- Air-driven Turbine
- Electric Turbine
- Surgical Handpieces
- Endodontic Handpieces
- Implant Handpieces
Global Dental Turbine Market, By Speed:
- High Speed
- Low Speed
Global Dental Turbine Market By End User:
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Others
Global Dental Turbine Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
