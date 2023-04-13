Global Instant Coffee Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $53.32 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Coffee Market, By Product Type, By Trade, By Packaging Type, And by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the instant coffee market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year
Company Profiles
- Nestle S.A.
- Keurig Green Mountain Inc.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts
- Tata Global Beverages Limited
- Strauss Group Ltd.
- Luigi Lavazza S.P.A.
- Matthew Algie & Company Limited
- Kraft Foods Inc.
- Tata Global Beverages
- Tchibo Coffee International Ltd
- Unilever Plc.
- Leo Coffee
- Cothas Coffee Co.
- Hintz Foodstuff Production Gmbh
- Illycaffe S.p.A.
- Sri Narasu's Coffee Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Zino Davidoff
- BM Foods
- CCL Products (India) Ltd.
Instant coffee is also called as soluble coffee. It is available in the form of crystals, and powder. Instant coffee is coffee powder that is produced from coffee beans that have been brewed at a higher Coffee-to-Water ratio compared to regular coffee. Instant coffee is produced using two methods such as spray drying and freeze-drying. In the spray drying method, a spray device is used for drying the coffee extract.
The device transfers hot air into the container and converts the product into fine powder. In the freeze drying method, the coffee extract is frozen at around -40 degree Celsius and then the ice particles are treated separately in evaporation and drying chambers to produce instant coffee flakes.
Despite the dominance of fresh coffee in the coffee industry, instant coffee is quickly becoming popular all over the world. Transportation of instant coffee is cheaper, as it has lower shipping weight and volume than beans or ground coffee. Moreover, instant coffee offers convenience in preparation, which increases its demand among the urban consumers.
Among packaging type, the jars segment is expected to witness significant market share in the Instant coffee Market. In 2022, the segment accounted for 40% share in the Instant coffee Market in terms of revenue. This was majorly attributed to high consumption of coffee in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, significant growth in consumption of coffee due to increasing population is expected to boost the instant coffee market during the forecast period.
Among regions, in 2022, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the Instant coffee Market, in terms of revenue share. This was owing to increasing consumption of instant coffee in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to record fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for instant coffee in China and India is majorly supporting the regional growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the Instant coffee Market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The Instant coffee Market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, instant coffee manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the instant coffee market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$36.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Instant Coffee Market, By Product Type:
- Agglomerated
- Freeze Dried
- Spray Dried
Global Instant Coffee Market, By Trade:
- Modern Trade
- Regular Trade
Global Instant Coffee Market, By Packaging Type:
- Sachet & Pouches
- Jars
- Others (Bags, Cans, etc.)
Global Instant Coffee Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Middle East
- Africa
