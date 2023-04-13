Agrivoltaics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent during the forecast period (2023-2029), Regional Insights and Global Trends

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy and Power business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Agrivoltaics Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Agrivoltaics Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 3.66 Bn in 2021 to USD 7.96 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2 percent.



Agrivoltaics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 3.66 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 7.96 Bn. CAGR 10.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Segment Covered System Design, Cell Type and Crop Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

The report is a clear representation of the Agrivoltaics industry in simple language. A detailed analysis in the report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimations, trends and dynamics from 2023 to 2029 to identify the prevailing opportunities during the forecast period. The dynamics section in the report includes drivers, restraints, major challenges and growth opportunities, which makes the Agrivoltaics market report an investors’ guide. The research was done by dividing the Agrivoltaics Market into three major segments which were further divided into various sub-segments. These market segmentation helps to analysis the Agrivoltaics market in-depth. The report by Maximize Market research helps to determine the current and the future potential of the Agrivoltaics industry.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the regional and global Agrivoltaics Market size. The Agrivoltaics Market report includes a PESTLE analysis, which aids in the development of company strategies. Political variables help to understand the influence of the government on the market. The legal factors help to understand the influence of environmental concerns and the impact of surrounding environment on the Agrivoltaics Market. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Agrivoltaics key players in the industry.

Agrivoltaics Market Dynamics

The key factors driving the market growth are the increased advancement in the food production and redued water usage along with additional income from photovoltaic panels and justifiable energy generation. The Agrivoltaics Market growth is majorly driven by the increasing research and development because of the high investments from private players and government. The increasing advancements in the farming techniques is also driving the growth of the market. The factors that are creating various growth opportunities for the market are the increasing demand of latest healthcare facilities among the population in developing countries and increasing acceptance of advanced equipment and technologies among people.

The high installation costs due to costly solar PV modules and the lack of awareness of agrivoltaics systems, the market growth is expected to be hampered during the forecast period.

Agrivoltaics Market Regional Insights

The Europe region dominated the global Agrivoltaics Market in 2022. This is due to the shortage of the farmlands expansion along with the huge adoption of agrivoltaics system in the region.

The Agrivoltaics Market in the North America region is the second largest growing market across the world. This growth of the regional market is due to the large number of technological interventions in agricultural techniques.

Agrivoltaics Market Segmentation

By System Design

Fixed Solar Panles

Dynamic

Based on System Design, the Fixed solar panles segment held the dominant position in 2022 and is expected to retain this trend during the forecast period.

By Cell Type

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Based on Cell Type, the monocrystalline segment dominated the global Agrivoltaics Market in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By Crop

Vegetables

Fruits

Crops

Others

Based on Crop, the crops segment held the largest Agrivoltaics Market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Agrivoltaics Key Competitors include:

DualSun

SOLARWATT

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar

Suntech

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Enel Green Power

Voltalia

Ecovoltaics

Sunseap Group

Soltec

Agrivoltaic Solutions LLC

JA Solar

Sun' Agri

Solar Window

Akuo Energy

BayWa r.e.

Insolight

REM Tec

Zimmermen

Next2Sun

Others

Key questions answered in the Agrivoltaics Market are:

What was the Agrivoltaics Market size in 2022?

What is expected Agrivoltaics Market size by 2029?

Which segment of the Agrivoltaics Market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period?

What are the major restraints for the Agrivoltaics Market growth?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Agrivoltaics Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Agrivoltaics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Agrivoltaics?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Agrivoltaics Market?

What are the major challenges that the Agrivoltaics Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Agrivoltaics Market?

Which regional Agrivoltaics Market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by System Design, Cell Type, Crop and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

