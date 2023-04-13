Industrial Heat Pump Market expected to reach USD 15.88 Bn by 2029 with a 7.8 percent CAGR-Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy & Power business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Industrial Heat Pump Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Industrial Heat Pump Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 8.7 Bn in 2022 to USD 15.88 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent.



Industrial Heat Pump Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.7 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 15.88 Bn CAGR 7.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Source, System, Capacity and End-use Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Industrial Heat Pump Market report provides a thorough analysis of segments and sub-segments in local, global and regional markets. The report focuses on how drivers, restraints, and macro variables affect local, global and regional Systems of Industrial Heat Pump markets. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global Industrial Heat Pump System market's trends, forecasts, and monetary values. The report includes primary and secondary collection techniques with qualitative and quantitative approaches for the analysis of the Industrial Heat Pump market. The segment-wise analysis of the Industrial Heat Pump Market is divided into Source, System Capacity and End-use Industry. The Industrial Heat Pump market report includes aspects of the industry with key players such as market leaders, market followers and new entrants. The bottom-up approach was used in the report for Industrial Heat Pump market estimation.

The report covers the factors that are driving and restricting the Industrial Heat Pump market's growth. The report uses analytical methodologies such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE of the Industrial Heat Pump Market to provide market insights. The report involves an analysis of current Industrial Heat Pump market trends as well as forecasts for the years.

Industrial Heat Pump Market Overview

Industrial heat pumps are a system based on a large scale and it is used to extract heat from several sources including seawater, wastewater and rivers. The heat pumps are used to distribute the heat and to cool the application in the end-use industries such as pulp and paper manufacturing, petroleum refining and food and beverages industries. Industrial heat pumps are largely applicable in the industrial sector by transforming the generation of renewable energy into heat and cold that can be stored.

Industrial Heat Pump Market Dynamics

The heat pumps are a highly efficient scheme to supply useful heat by using electricity to retain climate heat from the ground, air, or water. The increasing advancements in the consumption of energy and reductions in the carbon intensity of power generation have improved the potential of the heat pumps. As a result, the reasonable characteristics of the Industrial Heat Pump help to increase the demand for the market.

Industrial Heat Pump Market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient systems, stringent government policies to control carbon footprints, increasing use in the industrial and building sectors, the rise in the replacement of traditional water heaters with advanced heat pumps, and growth in the energy-related system and technologies. During the forecast period, the market growth is expected to be restrained by the lack of awareness about the consumption of heat in companies and availability of the alternative heating applications such as central gas-fired boilers and combined heat power.

Industrial Heat Pump Market Regional Insights

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Industrial Heat Pump Market. The regional market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions from several industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemical manufacturing.

The increase in the use of heat pumps in the food and beverages industry for the process of chocolate manufacturing and growing industrialization in China, Japan and India are also influencing factors for the regional growth of the Industrial Heat Pump Market. The government regulations regarding the minimization of carbon emissions, adoption of heating products including industrial heating pumps, development in the building infrastructure and the increasing investment towards green buildings are also helping to drive the growth of the market. Japan expected to dominate the regional market due to the increasing use of industrial heat pumps in the food processing industry to reduce the consumption of energy and greenhouse gas emissions.

Industrial Heat Pump Market Segmentation

By Source

Air

Water

Ground



On the basis of the Source segment, the market is segmented into air, water and ground. During the forecast period, the air heat pump is expected to dominate the Industrial Heat Pump Market. The increasing awareness and concern regarding climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions and supportive incentives and policies including grants, rebated and tax credits are the responsible factors for the response to increases in the demand for air heat pumps.

By System

Closed Loop

Open Cycle

By Capacity

Less Than 500 KW

500 KW To 2 MW

2 MW - 5 MW

More Than 5 MW

By End-use Industry

Lumber Drying

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

Petroleum refining

Food and beverages

Chemicals

Utilities

District Heating

Others

Industrial Heat Pump Market Key Competitors include:

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Danfoss A/S

NIBE Industrier AB

Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Swegon Group AB

Key questions answered in the Industrial Heat Pump Market are:

What is Industrial Heat Pump?

What is the CAGR of the Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What was the Industrial Heat Pump Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Industrial Heat Pump market size during the forecast period?

What is the scope of the Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What are the Key driving factors for the growth of the Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What are the different segments of the Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What is the demand pattern of the Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What major challenges could the Industrial Heat Pump Market face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Industrial Heat Pump?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Industrial Heat Pump Market?

What are the Key players operating in Industrial Heat Pump Market?

Which region accounted for the largest market share in Industrial Heat Pump Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2023)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2023)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Source, System, Capacity, End-use Industry and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

