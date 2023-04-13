Global Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029: Sector to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2029 at a 6.3% CAGR

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Dermal Filler, Liposuction Devices, Breast Implants, and 4 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the Global Market for the Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics industry was valued at around $16.5 billion, and it's only going to keep growing.
By the end of the forecast period, the market will exceed $25.2 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%.
This comprehensive report suite covers all the major segments of the industry, including botulinum toxin A, dermal filler, breast implant, facial and body implant, liposuction device, minimally invasive fat reduction device, and aesthetic laser and light therapy. With our in-depth analysis, you'll get a full understanding of the market's trends, challenges, and opportunities.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY AND MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET INSIGHTS
This comprehensive report on the cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market reveals that social media and changing beauty standards are major drivers of growth. With the rise of social media, the definition of beauty has been completely reshaped, and the ability to reach a wider audience has greatly increased.
While social media has been criticized for creating unrealistic standards of beauty, it has also given patients the ability to share their before-and-after photos and research different treatments. As social media influencers continue to share their experiences and knowledge, we expect the number of patients seeking aesthetic treatments to skyrocket. This trend is particularly true for younger patients who have grown up in a social media world.
To stay ahead of the competition in this rapidly expanding market, it's crucial to understand how social media and changing beauty standards are shaping the industry. Our report provides valuable insights into these trends and more, making it an essential tool for practitioners, investors, and anyone interested in the future of cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics.
GLOBAL COSMETIC SURGERY AND MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global market for cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics is dominated by a few key players. AbbVie, Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, and Johnson & Johnson together account for more than half of the market's overall value. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the industry, thanks to their innovative products, strong brand recognition, and extensive distribution networks.
AbbVie has emerged as a market leader in the global cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetics market by strategically acquiring companies that have given it a strong foothold in key segments. Specifically, AbbVie has a commanding presence in the botulinum toxin A, dermal filler, and minimally invasive fat reduction segments.
AbbVie achieved this broad portfolio through a series of acquisitions. In May 2020, AbbVie completed the acquisition of Allergan, which helped it establish a global business in the field of aesthetic medicine - Allergan Aesthetics. Prior to that, in 2017, Allergan had acquired Zeltiq Aesthetics, which added the popular CoolSculpting treatment to its product list.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
All of the below segments are included within the Global report:
Global Botulinum Toxin A Market | MedCore - Includes:
- Aesthetic and therapeutic segments.
Global Dermal Filler Market | MedCore - Includes:
- Hyaluronic acid (HA) and synthetic dermal filler markets.
Global Breast Implant Market | MedCore - Segmented by:
- Procedure: breast augmentation, breast implant removal, breast lift, breast reduction
- Material: saline and silicone (smooth, textured)
- Shape: round, anatomical
Global Facial and Body Implant Market | MedCore - Segmented by:
- Procedure: facial and body implant (chin, malar, pectoral, gluteal, calf)
- Device: chin, malar, pectoral, gluteal, calf
Global Liposuction Device Market | MedCore - Segmented by:
- Device: tubing, cannula, aspiration unit
Global Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market | MedCore - Segmented by:
- Approach: Kybella, non-injectable fat reduction
Global Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market | MedCore - Segmented by:
- Approach: skin tightening, laser skin resurfacing, microdermabrasion, intense pulsed light (IPL), and laser hair removal
- Device: intense pulsed light system, fractional laser, RF skin tightening, diode laser, and tattoo removal device
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetic Market
3 Disease Overview
4 Product Assessment
5 Global Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Aesthetic Market Overview
6 Botulinum Toxin a Market
7 Dermal Filler Market
8 Breast Implant Market
9 Facial and Body Implant Market
10 Liposuction Device Market
11 Minimally Invasive Fat Reduction Device Market
12 Aesthetic Laser and Light Therapy Market
13 Abbreviations
