Silver Graphite Market to reach USD 197.2 Mn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international Energy and Power business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Silver Graphite Market ”. The total global market size for the “Silver Graphite Market” was valued at USD 124.4 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 197.2 Mn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 124.4 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 197.2 Mn CAGR 6.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Graphite structure, End-Users Application and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Silver Graphite Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report covers competitive analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and growth of the Silver Graphite Market in detail. Also provides in-depth information on key players including company profile, market strategies, status, and core competitors and includes the factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively. The report gives an easy and clear business view of the industry to the decision-makers such as investors and stakeholders. The report presents an analysis of the key players in the Silver Graphite Market including their size, market share, market revenue, market growth, production volume, and profitability. The report gives regional coverage of key industries covered in the report to measure their dominance with Key manufacturers. Swot analysis was used to study the industry’s strengths and weaknesses and a Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Silver Graphite Market size.

Silver Graphite Market Overview

Silver-graphite contacts are powder metal composites that contain 1 percent to 5 percent graphite. It is characterized by excellent welding resistance switching characteristics, low contact resistance, and superior lubricity in sliding applications. They are produced through extrusion or press-sintering with high density . Silver Graphite is used in various industrial applications such as electrical contacts and brushes

Increasing adoption of electric vehicles to fuel the Silver Graphite Market growth

The global industry is shifting toward electric and hybrid vehicles as a result the Silver Graphite Market is expected to grow during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, the demand for silver graphite contacts is influenced by the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like solar power. The increasing demand for automotive applications for personal and industrial end users to creates lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The increasing demand for high-voltage electrical contact is expected to boost the market demand over the period. However, High-quality silver graphite requires huge cost and expertise and is expected to restrain the Silver Graphite Market growth. Government initiatives are playing a vital role for the growth of the market in the region.

North American region to dominate the Silver Graphite Market over the forecast period

North America dominated the Market in 2022 with a total Silver Graphite Market share of 43 percent and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. The presence of well-established automotive and electronics industries with the increasing demand of fuel -efficient vehicles is expected to boost the Silver Graphite Market growth. Increased renewable energy generation activities in the region are expected to fuel the Silver Graphite Market growth.

Demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy sources in the European region is expected to influence the regional market growth over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, China and Japan are expected to be the major contributors to the Silver Graphite Market growth. The presence of a large consumer base and the growing urbanization and industrialization in India, China, and Japan are significantly contributing to the Silver Graphite Market growth.

Silver Graphite Market Segmentation

By Graphite Structure:

Vertical

Parallel

Random



Based on Graphite Structure, the vertical segment is expected to dominate the Silver Graphite Market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for EVs in the automotive industry is expected to increase significantly and to influence market growth. Demand for solar panels and wind turbines has increased as countries around the world set ambitious targets for reducing their carbon emissions.

By Type:

1-5 μm

5-40 μm

20-160 μm

Others

Based on Type, the 1-5 μm segment is expected to fuel the Silver Graphite Market over the forecast period. The use of silver graphite powder in lithium-ion batteries and in the electronics industry as a conductive filler in polymer composites is significantly contributing to the market growth.

By Application:

Circuit Breakers

Contactors

Brushes

Others

Based on the Application, the Circuit Breakers segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Rising global population and increasing industrialization is expected to influence market growth.

Silver Graphite Market Key Players Include

Mersen

SGL Group

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

GrafTech International

Carbon Brush Company Private Limited,

Madison Limited,

Fabricast, Inc.,

KARBOTECHNIK,

Helwig Carbon Products, Inc.,

Guilin Coninst Electrical & Electronic Material Co., Ltd.,

Morgan Advanced Materials

Tirupati Carbon Products PVT LTD.,

St Marys Carbon

Umicore



Key questions answered in the Silver Graphite Market are:

What is Silver Graphite?

What was the Silver Graphite market size in 2021?

What is the expected Silver Graphite market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Silver Graphite Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Silver Graphite market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Silver Graphite market growth?

Which segment dominated the Silver Graphite market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Silver Graphite market?

Which region held the largest share of the Silver Graphite market?

Who are the key players in the Silver Graphite market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Graphite Structure, Type, and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

