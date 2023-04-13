Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Global Market Report 2023: Demand from Personal Care and Pharmaceutical Industries Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Reagent), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precipitated calcium carbonate market size is expected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

The industry growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) in the personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries due to its small particle size and usage as a filler.

The global pharmaceutical industry is greatly affecting the PCC market owing to its increasing usage in medicines and nutraceuticals. The increasing demand for nutraceuticals in the regions like North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe is driving the demand for PCC (1-5um). The nutraceutical market is growing rapidly in developing countries like India.



This is due to the increasing health awareness and disposable income levels in the region. Moreover, according to the Indian Ministry of Food Processing Industries, developed economies like the U.S., Japan, and Europe have captured around 90% of the nutraceutical market, thus, driving the demand for the product market.

Moreover, PCC is used as a filler in the production of the majority of cosmetic products. In cosmetics products, it acts as a good absorbent and is used as an excessive oil remover from the skin.

Colored cosmetics, such as foundation, blushers, and eye shadows, contain PCC as an active ingredient. As per the L'Oreal Annual Report 2021, the cosmetic industry grew from 4.20% to 8.0% from 2010-2021. The growing product demand in the cosmetics industry is estimated to drive the market.



Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market Report Highlights

The global market growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of application industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food, globally

The pharmaceutical grade segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the high product demand as a key ingredient in dietary calcium products, ointments, and creams production

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), drugs worth USD 24.60 billion manufactured in India were exported in the financial year 2022, which was USD 24.44 billion more than the drugs exported by the country in the financial year 2021

Thus, the increasing production of PCC in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the surging exports of drugs containing PCC from these countries to other parts of the world are expected to promote the market growth

The food grade segment is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period due to the fact that it is used as an additive in the food industry owing to its specific surface area and more chemical purity than grounded calcium carbonate

Asia Pacific led the global industry in 2022 on account of the growing end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics, in the region with India being the third-largest pharmaceuticals market in the world

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

