Global Micro Battery Market Report 2023: Increase in Adoption of Wearable Devices Drives Sector

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Battery Market (2023-2028) by Component, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Micro Battery Market is estimated to be USD 572.55 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1638.30 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Adoption of Wearable Devices

Surges in Demand for Hands-Free Devices and IoT Devices

Complexities with Traditional Battery Technologies

Restraints

High Investment for Development

Technical Inabilities of Micro Batteries

Opportunities

Increasing Miniature in Medical Devices and Smart Textiles

Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Micro Batteries

Challenges

Complexities in Fabrication

Lack of Standardization of Manufacturing Policies and Infrastructure

Market Segmentations



The Global Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Electrodes, Electrolytes, Substrates, Current Collectors, and Others.

By Type, the market is classified into Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, Solid State Chip Battery, and Button Battery.

By Rechargeability, the market is classified into Primary Battery and Secondary Battery.

By Capacity, the market is classified into Below 10 mAh, Below 100 mAh, and Above 100 mAh.

By Application, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensor Mode, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Micro Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Micro Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Micro Battery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $572.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1638.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Micro Battery Market, By Components



7 Global Micro Battery Market, By Type



8 Global Micro Battery Market, By Rechargeability



9 Global Micro Battery Market, By Capacity



10 Global Micro Battery Market, By Application



11 Americas' Micro Battery Market



12 Europe's Micro Battery Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Micro Battery Market



14 APAC's Micro Battery Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Amperex Technology Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway (Duracell)

Blue Spark Technologies

Brightvolt Inc.

Cymbet Corp.

GMB Co., Ltd.

Grepow Battery

Ilika

Imprint Technology

Iten SA

LG Chem Ltd.

Maxell, Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Prologium Technology

Renata AG SA

Saft

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Electronics Ag

Ultralife Corp.

Varta Ag

