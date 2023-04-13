3D Printing Materials Market Size & Share to Surpass $11.53 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Printing Materials Market is valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 11.53 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 25.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

The use of manufacturing processes or 3D printing has altered many industrial processes, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Cloud computing's unrivalled ability to accelerate time to market, reduce prices, and customize unique parts encourages innovation and the development of ground-breaking technologies. Due to the expanding spectrum of 3D printing applications across numerous industries, the market for 3D Printing Materials & equipment will grow throughout the projected period.

We forecast that the healthcare in 3D Printing Materials market sales will account for more than 35% of total sales by 2030. Healthcare is one of the major sectors with the most opportunity for additive manufacturing, as the COVID-19 pandemic situation illustrates. Businesses are creating face shields, N95 masks, and other gear to aid doctors, healthcare professionals, and customers find the new coronavirus. Well-known businesses like Stratasys Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, and numerous start-ups manufacture face masks.

Market Dynamics

Favourable Government Initiatives Support Market Expansion

Due to the vast capabilities that 3D printing technology possesses in various end-use businesses, governments from different parts of the world are taking the initiative and proposing plans and policies to enhance the market demand for 3D Printing Materials in their respective cities. This will increase GDP and develop and create chances for the market. The government is supporting the growth of numerous market players in the 3D printing material market in both the public and commercial spheres. To establish India as a centre for design and development on a global scale, the Indian government has unveiled a national advanced manufacturing strategy.

Growing Demand for Polymers in 3D Printing to drive the Market Growth

Prototypes are generated more quickly and durably with 3D printing technologies. One of the main uses of 3D printing is for prototyping. Polymer is the most often used substance among the many 3D Printing Materials. Rising consumer (home, clothing, and amusement) and industry (aerospace, healthcare, automobile, and electronics) items are made from polymers. Biopolymer-based developments keep opening new opportunities for the manufacturing sector. Many businesses have adopted 3d printers (AM) internally due to the reduction and composting of polymer 3D printing ingredients.

Top Players in the Global 3D Printing Materials Market

Hogans (Sweden)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Royal DSM N.V (Heerlen, Netherlands)

Stratasys Ltd. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

ExOne (U.S.)

Arcam AB (Sweden)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

CRP Technology S.R.L. (Italy)

Envisiontec Inc. (U.S.)

Top Trends in the Global 3D Printing Materials Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the 3D Printing Materials industry is the growing demand for Innovation and Growth In 3d Printing Technology and Materials. With the aid of R&D, several materials, including copper, silicon, Ti64 (low-oxygen titanium powder), and many others, have been produced by various producers to improve the strength and effectiveness of materials. With the aid of innovations in 3D printing, many automotive sectors are prioritizing growth plans to set themselves apart in the future.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the 3D Printing Materials industry is its increasing trend in the automotive sector. The manufacturing of scaled models for testing in the automotive sector made heavy use of 3D Printing Materials. Also, they are employed for parts like blowers, front bumpers, climate control ducting, suspension wishbones, dashboard interfaces, brackets for installing alternators, battery covers, etc. Prefabrication is done with 3D Printing Materials by auto original equipment manufacturers.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, most of the 3D Printing Materials market's revenue is controlled by the Ceramics category. The ability of materials to be formed into desired shapes from a mixture of powder with or without binders and other additives using conventional technologies such as injection moulding die pressing, tape casting, and gel casting has fuelled the growth of the ceramic segment globally. The popularization of ceramic 3D printing ingredients to create 3D-printed clay vases, bowls, and figurines are major factors that contributed to this segment's high growth.

Based on Form, the Filament category controls most of the 3D Printing Materials market's revenue. The usage of filaments in the production of props, rigs & fasteners, toys, assembly parts, and educational models, together with their unique features and high melting degrees, are primarily responsible for this market segment's rapid growth.

Based on Technology, the SLS category controls most of the 3D Printing Materials market's revenue. One of the key devices on the market for materials for three-dimensional printing that uses powder bed fusion is selective laser sintering (SLS). The most popular material used to produce SLS items is thermoplastic powder. Nylon is one of the more popular plastics used to print 3D items utilizing this technology. Since SLS also uses a heat energy source to encourage the fusion of powder particles, it is nearly identical to direct metal laser sintering (DMLS).

Based on Application, the Prototyping category controls most of the 3D Printing Materials market's revenue. Prototyping applications mostly use 3D Printing Materials to display how the 3D-printed object appears. The prototyping application is very helpful in promoting the usage of 3D printing in various industries, including construction, medical, aerospace & military, and automobiles.

Based on End Users, the Healthcare category controls most of the 3D Printing Materials market's revenue. The rising adoption of 3D printing technology for uses ranging from minimally invasive conceptual models to 3D-printed vascular walls and bioreactors, as well as the use of 3D printed surgical tools and techniques to improve the clinical experience during surgery, are primarily responsible for the segment's rapid growth. These factors also contribute to the market's rapid expansion.





Recent Developments in the Global 3D Printing Materials Market

In August 2022 , Sandvik made a significant move in the 3D printing materials market by acquiring Sphinx Tools Ltd and P. Rieger Werkzeugfabrik AG, two Swiss-based companies. This acquisition adds to Sandvik's already impressive portfolio of 3D printing materials and technologies.

, Sandvik made a significant move in the 3D printing materials market by acquiring Sphinx Tools Ltd and P. Rieger Werkzeugfabrik AG, two Swiss-based companies. This acquisition adds to Sandvik's already impressive portfolio of 3D printing materials and technologies. In July 2022, when Markforged released their first high-temperature printing polymer. This thermoplastic material, known as ULTEM Filament, has excellent flame, smoke, and toxicity properties, making it suitable for production aerospace applications. With this release, Markforged is expanding their CFR technology into a new realm of parts, and the availability of ULTEM Filament in this new domain is expected to be a game-changer in the market.

when Markforged released their first high-temperature printing polymer. This thermoplastic material, known as ULTEM Filament, has excellent flame, smoke, and toxicity properties, making it suitable for production aerospace applications. With this release, Markforged is expanding their CFR technology into a new realm of parts, and the availability of ULTEM Filament in this new domain is expected to be a game-changer in the market. In 2020 , a hospital in Hubei province received 15 quarantine wards from Win sun, a Shanghai-based company, as a gift for COVID-19 patients. The wards were constructed using 3D printing technology. Each ward is 10 square meters in size and was constructed for a starting price of about CNY 20,000.

, a hospital in Hubei province received 15 quarantine wards from Win sun, a Shanghai-based company, as a gift for COVID-19 patients. The wards were constructed using 3D printing technology. Each ward is 10 square meters in size and was constructed for a starting price of about CNY 20,000. In 2020, the People's Republic of China's Ministry of Finance published a notice outlining strategies for promoting financial incentives for new electric vehicles.

Healthcare Category from among the End Users Segment in 3D Printing Materials Market Expected to Generate a good amount Revenue in Forecast Period

For better understanding, based on the End User, the 3D Printing Materials market is divided into Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction and Other End Users.

The Healthcare market was the largest by application and is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. The market is expected to rise due to the expanding use of materials developed for 3D printing for healthcare applications, such as knee and hip rehabilitation implants, surgical instruments, and dentures. Additionally, doctors' and surgeons' increased usage of 3D-printed surgical models to carry out sophisticated surgical procedures would further spur market growth.

On the other hand, the Aerospace & Defense category is anticipated to grow significantly. A unique necessity for components that are light and strong and have accurate and precise designs is found in the aerospace and defines industries. Because they can sustain high temperatures and resist wear and tear, metals like stainless steel, aluminium, and titanium are widely utilized in this business. As a result, one of the key factors propelling the growth of the 3D Printing Materials market in the aerospace & military end-use industry is the necessity for high-strength materials to construct complicated geometries.

North America Region in 3D Printing Materials Market to Generate Considerable Revenue during the Forecast Timelines

The North American region is expected to dominate the 3D Printing Materials market due to the widespread use of and production of goods using 3D printing technology. The rising demand from end-use sectors in North America, including aerospace & defines, health & dentistry, and automobile, also drives the marketplace in the area. Further industry growth is anticipated due to the administrations' huge support of 3D printed goods over traditional goods and the presence of important businesses in the area.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate coming years. Asia-Pacific consumers acknowledge that eating packaged food helps them save time and satisfy their appetites. China produces the most 3D Printing Materials globally, accounting for the largest 3D Printing Materials exports. The market for 3D Printing Materials is anticipated to expand due to changing Chinese regulatory dynamics and a rising desire for natural alternatives.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on 3D Printing Materials Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Segmentation

By Type

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Other Types

By Form

Powder

Filament

Liquid





By Technology

FDM

SLS

SLA

DMLS

Other Technologies





By Application

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Other Applications





By End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Other End Uses

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 11.53 Billion CAGR 25.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Hogans, 3D Systems Corporation, General Electric, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V, Stratasys Ltd., Evonik Industries AG

Key Questions Answered in 3D Printing Materials Market Report

What are the current market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the 3D Printing Materials Market?

What are the key factors that are shaping the 3D Printing Materials Market, and how are they expected to evolve over the forecast period?

What are the different types of 3D Printing Materials available in the market, and what are their properties, advantages, and disadvantages?

What are the different applications of 3D Printing Materials, and which application segments are expected to experience the highest growth in the coming years?

Who are the key players operating in the 3D Printing Materials Market, and what are their market share, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives?

What are the different marketing strategies adopted by the players in the 3D Printing Materials Market to expand their customer base and increase their market share?

What are the different distribution channels used by the players in the 3D Printing Materials Market, and how are they evolving over time?

What are the different regions and countries that are driving the growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market, and what are the factors contributing to their growth?

