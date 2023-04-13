Global Breast Implant Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2029 at a 5% CAGR

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breast Implant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedCore Includes: Saline Breast Implants and Silicone Breast Implants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the global breast implant market had a valuation of just over $2 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, reaching almost $2.9 billion.
The complete report suite for the breast implant market is divided into categories based on implant shape and product type. The product type segmentation comprises saline and silicone breast implants, while the silicone breast implant market is further subdivided into smooth and textured silicone breast implants. The round implant and anatomical implant segments divide the global breast implant market in terms of units sold by implant shape.
MARKET DATA INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- Procedure Numbers
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET INSIGHTS
The breast implant market's expansion is constrained by the potential hazards linked with breast procedures. The link between textured implants and breast-implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) has been extensively researched in the past, resulting in a significant product recall in 2019. In addition, the decrease in elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic in the following year led to a sluggish but steady rebound over the forecast duration.
GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
The global dermal filler market was dominated by Mentor Corporation, Allergan, and Polytech.
In 2022, Mentor Corporation, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, emerged as the front-runner in the worldwide breast implant market. The Mentor product line includes both silicone and saline implants. Mentor was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2022 for its Mentor MemoryGel BOOSTT breast implant.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Saline Breast Implant Market
- Silicone Breast Implant Market
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices
- Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Global Breast Implant Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Procedures Included
- Markets Included
- Regions Included
- Introduction
- Procedure Numbers
- Total Breast Procedures
- Breast Augmentation Procedures
- Breast Implant Removal Procedures
- Breast Lift Procedures
- Breast Reduction Procedures
- Market Overview
- By Segment
- By Region
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Total Breast Implant Market
- Breast Implant Market by Product Type
- Saline Breast Implant Market
- Silicone Breast Implant Market
- Silicone Breast Implant Market by Segment
- Smooth Silicone Breast Implant Market
- Textured Silicone Breast Implant Market
- Unit Analysis by Implant Shape
- Drivers and Limiters
- Market Drivers
- Market Limiters
- Competitive Market Share Analysis
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Johnson & Johnson
- AbbVie
- Polytech
- Establishment Labs
- Sientra
- Ideal Implant
- Arion Laboratories
- Cereplas
- GC Aesthetics
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials
- Hans Biomed
- JT Medical
- Polytech Health & Aesthetics
- Sebbin
- Shanghai Kangning Medical Device
- Wanhe
