Global Breast Implant Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2029 at a 5% CAGR

In 2022, the global breast implant market had a valuation of just over $2 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, reaching almost $2.9 billion.



The complete report suite for the breast implant market is divided into categories based on implant shape and product type. The product type segmentation comprises saline and silicone breast implants, while the silicone breast implant market is further subdivided into smooth and textured silicone breast implants. The round implant and anatomical implant segments divide the global breast implant market in terms of units sold by implant shape.



MARKET DATA INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Procedure Numbers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET INSIGHTS



The breast implant market's expansion is constrained by the potential hazards linked with breast procedures. The link between textured implants and breast-implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) has been extensively researched in the past, resulting in a significant product recall in 2019. In addition, the decrease in elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic in the following year led to a sluggish but steady rebound over the forecast duration.



GLOBAL BREAST IMPLANT MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS



The global dermal filler market was dominated by Mentor Corporation, Allergan, and Polytech.



In 2022, Mentor Corporation, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, emerged as the front-runner in the worldwide breast implant market. The Mentor product line includes both silicone and saline implants. Mentor was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2022 for its Mentor MemoryGel BOOSTT breast implant.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Saline Breast Implant Market

Silicone Breast Implant Market

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Data: Market Size, Market Share, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, Average Selling Prices

Qualitative Data: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Global Breast Implant Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Procedures Included

Markets Included

Regions Included

Introduction

Procedure Numbers

Total Breast Procedures

Breast Augmentation Procedures

Breast Implant Removal Procedures

Breast Lift Procedures

Breast Reduction Procedures

Market Overview

By Segment

By Region

Market Analysis and Forecast

Total Breast Implant Market

Breast Implant Market by Product Type

Saline Breast Implant Market

Silicone Breast Implant Market

Silicone Breast Implant Market by Segment

Smooth Silicone Breast Implant Market

Textured Silicone Breast Implant Market

Unit Analysis by Implant Shape

Drivers and Limiters

Market Drivers

Market Limiters

Competitive Market Share Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Polytech

Establishment Labs

Sientra

Ideal Implant

Arion Laboratories

Cereplas

GC Aesthetics

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Hans Biomed

JT Medical

Polytech Health & Aesthetics

Sebbin

Shanghai Kangning Medical Device

Wanhe

