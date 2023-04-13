Global Food Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Rising Need to Improve Yield And Quality of Food Products Drives Demand

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Biotechnology Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Food Biotechnology Market is estimated to be USD 31.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 65.52 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.70%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Need to Improve Yield And Quality of Food Products
- Awareness about Healthy Lifestyles and Rise in Processed Food Demand
- Stringent Government Regulation and Shrinking Arableland Area
Restraints
- Strong Resistance to Genetically Modified Products
Opportunities
- Advancements in Testing Services for Developing New Products
- Rising Investments in R&D Activities
Challenges
- Presence of Counterfeit Products
Market Segmentations
The Global Food Biotechnology Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Synthetic Biology Derived Products, and Transgenic Crop.
- By Application, the market is classified into Animals, and Plants .
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Food Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Food Biotechnology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
