Global Food Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Rising Need to Improve Yield And Quality of Food Products Drives Demand

The Global Food Biotechnology Market is estimated to be USD 31.6 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 65.52 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.70%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need to Improve Yield And Quality of Food Products

Awareness about Healthy Lifestyles and Rise in Processed Food Demand

Stringent Government Regulation and Shrinking Arableland Area

Restraints

Strong Resistance to Genetically Modified Products

Opportunities

Advancements in Testing Services for Developing New Products

Rising Investments in R&D Activities

Challenges

Presence of Counterfeit Products

Market Segmentations



The Global Food Biotechnology Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Synthetic Biology Derived Products, and Transgenic Crop.

By Application, the market is classified into Animals, and Plants .

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Food Biotechnology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Food Biotechnology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



