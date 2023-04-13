Facade Systems Market Size & Share to Surpass $532.2 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Facade Systems Market is valued at USD 312.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 532.2 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

A significant driver of the market has been the increase in activities associated with building. Moreover, resource facade materials are being developed due to technological advancements. These cutting-edge items capture solar energy and are widely used as a secondary source of electricity generation in many business and residential structures. Throughout the projection period, the market is anticipated to expand significantly.

We forecast that the cladding in Facade Systems market sales will account for more than 47% of total sales by 2030. Cladding is made to realms both the decorative and functional requirements, assisting with maintaining harmony between the structure's inner and outside environments. According to the building's specific planning, cladding is applied. The primary elements fuelling the growth of the cladding industry are expanding construction and infrastructure projects globally in residential and non-residential sectors.

Market Dynamics

High Demand Across End Users to Support Market Expansion

Due to the increase in infrastructure-related and non-residential development activities, the market for façade systems is projected to expand. Currently, reputable façade systems are extensively used in commercial buildings. Sophisticated facades can fulfil basic requirements such as resistance to daylighting, air filtration, sun control, and simulation techniques, so non-residential building contractors are increasingly requesting their use. The rising construction and infrastructure projects for homes and other buildings will also boost the growth rate of the facade system market. Moreover, the building company's expansion will fuel the market value increase. The increased emphasis on energy efficiency is also anticipated to support the market's expansion.

Increasing Inclination towards Sustainability drives market growth

The market for Facade Systems will continue to increase due to rising sustainability. With the development of advanced technologies, glass facades are helping construction companies increasingly accomplish such goals. Most non-residential institutions are currently trying to create their complexes in a way that satisfies objectives like energy efficiency, sustainability, and a "green" image.

Top Players in the Global Facade Systems Market

Rock Panel Group (Netherlands)

Apple (U.S.)

Bouygues (France)

Enclose (U.S.)

Kingspan Group (Dublin)

Gartner (Parameterise Group)

Hansen Group (U.S.)

Hochstein (Germany)

National Enclosure Company LLC (U.S.)

Schuck International (OTTO FUCHS KG) (U.S.)

Skanska (Sweden)

Trim D.O.O. (Slovenia)

Norks Hydro AS (Oslo)



Top Trends in the Global Facade Systems Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Facade Systems industry is the growing demand in the commercial sector. Most nations emphasize the construction of energy-efficient office buildings and other commercial structures. The need for façade installations is predicted to rise in the future years as rehabilitation spending on outdated office buildings rises. Greater demand for visual appeal in commercial buildings has grown recently, fuelling the market's expansion for façades. Additionally, despite the recession, the commercial and industrial sectors experienced tremendous growth. Also, over the previous 18 months, the U.S. construction industry has outperformed those of Canada and Mexico. Meanwhile, numerous commercial projects are underway throughout North America and Europe.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Facade Systems industry is its increasing trend of technological advancement. Throughout the projected period, several technological advancements will further improve product implementations and open lucrative prospects for market participants. Technology breakthroughs are leading to the development of facade materials that conserve energy. These innovative products utilize solar energy as a secondary source of electricity production in many commercial and residential buildings.

Top Report Findings

The Cladding category controls most of the Facade Systems market's revenue based on the Type. In cladding, a building, many layers of material are used to provide weather and fire resistance, pollution prevention, heat resistance, and improved building durability and aesthetics. Typical characteristics predominate on the market right now, but in the years to come, new sustainable and environmental designs are predicted to take their place.

Based on End Users, most of the Facade Systems market's revenue is controlled by the Residential category. More residential buildings will probably be where the product will be used throughout the next years. This is mostly attributable to increased consumer awareness of energy conservation, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Japan. Also, as a component of the country's planned development, residential buildings are now built through public-private partnerships (PPPs). The structures in this category typically have high-quality facades. According to estimates, this will accelerate the residential market's adoption of façade products.

Recent Developments in the Global Facade Systems Market

In 2022- Saint-Gobain, a French multinational firm plans to combine with P.V. maker Mega sol to expand its offering of facades (a European provider of building-integrated photovoltaics). By the terms of the deal, Saint-Gobain has acquired a partial ownership interest in the Mega sol business unit that designs and produces BIPV solutions at its Deininger, Switzerland, facility.

In 2022: A contract for the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of more than 40,000 square meters of unitized facades with vertical and somewhat diagonal frame elements for the towers T2 and T3 of four high-rise buildings in Frankfurt is given to Parameterise S.p.A.

Residential Category in Facade Systems Market to Generate Over 48% Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End User, the Facade Systems market is divided into Residential and Non-Residential.

The Residential sector market was the largest market by Application, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold the top spot during the projected period. Condos, dorms, bungalows, duplexes, and other types of homes, such as flats, town homes, and villas, comprise most of the residential category. Due to the growing trend toward creating sustainable and intelligent buildings, using Facade Systems in these residential buildings has improved and is preferred. The cost of building homes will soar in the developing South American and Asia-Pacific areas. The market will experience substantial expansion due to the demand for aesthetic appeal, durability against extreme weather conditions, high thermal efficiency, and fire protection.

On the other hand, the Non-Residential category is anticipated to grow significantly. Construction firms and subcontractors use Facade Systems to meet the demands of householders while improving the building's look and protecting it from outside environmental factors. Also, the growing trend toward creating green buildings to combat rising energy.

Asia Pacific Region in Facade Systems Market to Generate Almost Half the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market. The expansion of the regional market is aided by the rising number of new commercial and industrial buildings built in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia. Moreover, it is anticipated that the APAC market will experience considerable expansion in the coming years due to the emerging trends in creating that are responsive to geographical position, building use, social elements, and safety and sustainability issues. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa region's market is projected to be driven by the rising emphasis on energy efficiency and the region's hot and humid climate.

The North American region is expected to grow the fastest in the Facade Systems market due to an increasing preference for cutting-edge facade materials. These areas have a high level of technological adaptability. As a result, the product is anticipated to have significant commercial and residential penetration, favourably affecting the market growth.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Facade Systems Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Facade Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

EIFS

Curtain Walls

Siding

Cladding

By End Use

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 312.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 532.2 Million CAGR 7.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Rock Panel Group, Apple, Bouygues, Enclose, Kingspan Group, Gartner, Hansen Group, Hochstein, National Enclosure Company LLC Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/facade-systems-market-2065/request-sample



Key Questions Answered in Facade Systems Market Report

What are the current market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Facade Systems Market?

What are the different types of facade systems available in the market, and what are their properties, advantages, and disadvantages?

What are the different applications of facade systems, and which application segments are expected to experience the highest growth in the coming years?

Who are the key players operating in the Facade Systems Market, and what are their market share, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives?

What are the different marketing strategies adopted by the players in the Facade Systems Market to expand their customer base and increase their market share?

What are the different distribution channels used by the players in the Facade Systems Market, and how are they evolving over time?

What are the different regions and countries that are driving the growth of the Facade Systems Market, and what are the factors contributing to their growth?

What are the regulatory and environmental factors that are impacting the Facade Systems Market, and how are the players in the market addressing these challenges?

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Blog: