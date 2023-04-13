Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments receives 2023 Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation award

Toronto, ON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investment is the 2023 recipient of Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business’ Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation Award.

A group of nine First Nations form the Meadow Lake Tribal Council, and this led to the creation of Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments (MLTCII) in 2012. Based in Saskatchewan, the Indigenous-owned MLTCII continues to make a meaningful and positive impact on economic development, focusing on five sectors: forestry, renewable energy, oil and gas, agriculture, and hospitality services.

“MLTC was founded over 40 years ago, in the 10 years since developing MLTCII, they have made an exceptional economic impact throughout northwest Saskatchewan and beyond,” says president & CEO, Tabatha Bull. “The continuous growth in the number of projects and their success makes MLTCII a most deserving recipient of the AEDC award. Our sincere congratulations to MTCII.”

MLTC manages four wholly owned companies: NorSask Forest Products, Northwind Forest Products, MLTC Bioenergy Centre, and most recently, MLTC Solar Farm and has partnership positions in another 10 active companies. These companies are spread across MLTC’ s traditional territories in northwest Saskatchewan and the remainder of the province. MLTC provides many direct and indirect benefits by contributing to employment, dividend distribution to communities and overall economic growth.

“As we look at the future, MLTC is enthusiastic about new opportunities for diversification and growth in forestry, agriculture, petroleum services, the hospitality industry, renewable energy, digital communication and environmental consulting,” says Richard Ben, Tribal Chief of the Meadow Lake Tribal Council. “It is truly an honour to be recognized among the outstanding group of past winners. MLTC will continue to work toward the betterment of our nine nations and is looking to the future with optimism.”

The AEDC award is proudly sponsored by Rio Tinto and will be presented at CCAB’s East Coast Awards Dinner on May 2, 2023 in Halifax, N.S.. The day begins with the East Coast Business Forum, followed by CCAB’s Award dinner.

“Rio Tinto is very pleased to collaborate with CCAB as the sponsor of the 2023 Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation award and to recognize Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments’ excellence and leading role in harnessing development opportunities for its member nations,” said Rio Tinto General Manager Procurement Atlantic, Sylvain Lemay. “As Rio Tinto continues its journey towards reconciliation, we are fully committed to leveraging our business to create sustainable economic opportunities in terms of jobs and local procurement and supply opportunities for Indigenous people across Canada.”

-30-

About Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business:

CCAB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCAB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccab.com.

Attachment