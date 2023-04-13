FreedomPay and Qu Announce Partnership to Take the Connected Restaurant Experience to the Next Level

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, and Qu announced today a new integration that will transform the commerce experience for Qu’s portfolio of QSR and Fast Casual brands.

Together, FreedomPay and Qu are unifying the in-store and digital ordering experience, delivering a platform that couples Qu’s innovative omni-channel order management platform with FreedomPay’s industry-leading commerce technology. The combined platform creates a secure, unified dining experience for consumers while supporting merchants with robust cloud-based ordering, loyalty and data analytics capabilities at the foundation of their business.

“Qu has always prioritized letting brands choose who they partner with for payments processing,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “This partnership with FreedomPay increases the choices available to our brand partners while providing a seamless unified commerce experience across channels and across brands.”

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform offers many benefits to merchants and their customers, including:

The ability to unify commerce across properties, channels, and regions within a single open, fully agnostic, flexible platform;

A touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, QR technology, Apple Pay, and Google Pay; and

A fully integrated end-to-end solution enabling secure payments, identity-as-a-service, loyalty, and business intelligence.

“We’re excited to partner with Qu on our shared goal of creating a unified and connected omni-channel commerce experience for QSR and Fast Casual restaurants and their guests,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “Together, our combined solutions will give restaurants and their customers a secure, seamless and best-in-class checkout experience.”

Qu’s unified commerce platform goes beyond POS to connect the on- and off-premises ordering journey with single menu, data, and cloud performance, enabling enterprise brands to:

Take orders faster—with robust multi-channel and multi-brand capabilities that leverages the industry’s first in-store cloud using edge computing.

Make orders accurately—using Qu’s fully integrated kitchen and production optimization capabilities to improve guest experiences.

Serve orders consistently—simplifying the fragmented order journey through bi-directional integration with leading delivery service providers, the API-first platform delivers consistency to guests, operators, and franchises alike.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

About Qu

Qu is the restaurant technology company evolving POS, responsibly, for a more sustainable future. With the industry’s first unified commerce platform, Qu’s fully integrated products go beyond fragmented ordering and tech experiences to create healthier connections for restaurant operating teams and their many stakeholders. www.qubeyond.com