Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Report 2023-2028: Upsurge in Number of Air Passengers and Tourism Industry Boosts Growth

The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is estimated to be USD 28.58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.75 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing User Spending and Corporate Benefits

Upsurge in Number of Air Passengers and Tourism Industry

Rising Urban Population

Restraints

Increasing Popularity of Online Ordering Service

Opportunities

Enhanced Packaging Promoting Catering Services

Growing Customer Inclination for Mini Buffet System

Challenges

Food Safety and Preservation Concern

Market Segmentations



The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is segmented based on Type, Ownership, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Off-Premises and On-Premises.

By Ownership, the market is classified into Standalone and Chained.

By End-User, the market is classified into Commercial Organization, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Sector, Hospitality, Medical Institutions, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $38.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Type



7 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Ownership



8 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By End-User



9 Americas' Catering Services & Food Contractors Market



10 Europe's Catering Services & Food Contractors Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Catering Services & Food Contractors Market



12 APAC's Catering Services & Food Contractors Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Air Culinaire

Aramark Corp.

Arpal Gulf LLC

Best Impressions Caterers

Compass Group PLC

Delaware North

Dine Contract Catering

dnata Elior Group

Elior Group

Emirates Flight Catering

Food 4 Life

Fusion Foods

Gategroup

Goddard Catering Group

ISS A/S

National Catering Services & Foodstuff

OCS Group Ltd.

Olive Catering Services Ltd.

On Safari Foods

Ovations Food Services

Sodexo Group

Spectra

Thompson Hospitality Corp.

Westbury Street Holdings

