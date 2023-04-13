Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market Report 2023-2028: Upsurge in Number of Air Passengers and Tourism Industry Boosts Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market (2023-2028) by Type, Ownership, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is estimated to be USD 28.58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.75 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing User Spending and Corporate Benefits
- Upsurge in Number of Air Passengers and Tourism Industry
- Rising Urban Population
Restraints
- Increasing Popularity of Online Ordering Service
Opportunities
- Enhanced Packaging Promoting Catering Services
- Growing Customer Inclination for Mini Buffet System
Challenges
- Food Safety and Preservation Concern
Market Segmentations
The Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market is segmented based on Type, Ownership, End User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Off-Premises and On-Premises.
- By Ownership, the market is classified into Standalone and Chained.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Commercial Organization, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Sector, Hospitality, Medical Institutions, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$28.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$38.75 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Type
7 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By Ownership
8 Global Catering Services & Food Contractors Market, By End-User
9 Americas' Catering Services & Food Contractors Market
10 Europe's Catering Services & Food Contractors Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Catering Services & Food Contractors Market
12 APAC's Catering Services & Food Contractors Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Air Culinaire
- Aramark Corp.
- Arpal Gulf LLC
- Best Impressions Caterers
- Compass Group PLC
- Delaware North
- Dine Contract Catering
- dnata Elior Group
- Elior Group
- Emirates Flight Catering
- Food 4 Life
- Fusion Foods
- Gategroup
- Goddard Catering Group
- ISS A/S
- National Catering Services & Foodstuff
- OCS Group Ltd.
- Olive Catering Services Ltd.
- On Safari Foods
- Ovations Food Services
- Sodexo Group
- Spectra
- Thompson Hospitality Corp.
- Westbury Street Holdings
