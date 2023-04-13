Flow Chemistry Market Size & Share to Surpass $3.71 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flow Chemistry Market is valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.71 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The speedy growth rate of the Flow Chemistry market is mostly due to factors like the expansion of the petrochemical and the widespread of microreactors in the pharmaceutical sector. The various advantageous qualities of these reactors, such as their compactness and ability to provide secure processibility for highly hazardous and toxic reactions, will also have a direct and positive influence on the rate of expansion of the Flow Chemistry market.

We forecast that the CSTRF sales will account for more than 58% of total sales by 2030. Increasing application, straightforward design, efficient temperature management, low cost, and adaptability to two-phase runs drive the segment's growth. Moreover, CSTR's growing use in water and wastewater applications will likely spur business expansion.

Market Dynamics

Growing Use in Water and Wastewater Treatment to boost Flow Chemistry Market Growth

Flow Chemistry has advanced significantly from a straightforward laboratory procedure to a more intricate, multi-step process in recent years. Continuous flow technology is now mostly used by the chemical industry. New paths in reaction chemistry are expanding the molecular toolset. Examples of next-generation engineering concepts that have come to fruition and enabled exceptional interprofessional research include machine intelligence and sustainable manufacturing. Technology advances and new trends have given participants significant opportunities in the Flow Chemistry market. These developments can launch new fields of study. Traditional chemistry laboratories and the infrastructure for scientific discovery are being transformed by Flow Chemistry.

Expanding the chemical industry will drive the market's growth drives the market growth.

Due to its role in the preparation and synthesis of numerous compounds, Flow Chemistry has a wide range of applications in the chemical industry. Over the projected period, the chemical industry's expansion with rising output and shipments is anticipated to propel the market's growth. The greater use of Flow Chemistry will likely accelerate the market's growth over the forecast period due to this expansion in the chemical sector.

Top Players in the Global Flow Chemistry Market

AM Technology (Cheshire, U.K.)

CEM Corporation (North Carolina, U.S.)

Milestone SRL (Italy)

Biotage AB (Uppsala, Sweden)

Syrris Ltd. (Hertfordshire, UK)

Vapourtec Ltd. (Cambridge, U.K.)

ThalesNano Inc. (Budapest, Hungary)

HEL Group (U.K.)

Uniqsis Ltd. (Cambridge, U.K.)

Chemtrix BV (Geleen, Netherlands)

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS (Wendelsheim, Germany)

Future Chemistry (Wageningen, Netherlands.)

Holding BV (Nimwegen, Netherlands)

Corning Incorporated (New York, U.S.)

Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd. (Cambridgeshire, U.K.)

PDC Machines Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Parr Instrument Company (Illinois, U.S.)



Top Trends in the Global Flow Chemistry Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Flow Chemistry industry is growing research &development. The market is projected to expand due to increased R&D spending by reactor producers and end users. Flow chemical reactors' advantages over batch reactors are anticipated to boost business expansion. Businesses in the sector are heavily investing in R&D and developing products to improve the production process and raise the yield that can be synthesized. Technology advancement for the usage of Flow Chemistry drives the markets. Companies in the industry are extensively spending on R&D and creating products to optimize the manufacturing procedure and increase the yield to be synthesized.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Flow Chemistry industry is its increasing trend of using CSTR Systems for continuously stirred tank reactors that require little human interaction to operate, which results in minimal personnel costs associated with their introduction. Moreover, the high output rates of both reactor types translate into low manufacturing costs.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Application, the Pharmaceuticals category controls most of the Flow Chemistry market's revenue. In the pharmaceutical industry, Flow Chemistry technology plays a significant role in developing chemical processes, producing pharmaceutical medications, and discovering new drugs. Flow Chemistry technology makes the increased control of reaction parameters throughout the mixing and addition procedures, temperature testing, and reaction testing periods possible. Because fewer dangers are involved in executing some chemical reactions, microreactors are experiencing strong growth potential.

Based on Reactor Type, most of the Flow Chemistry market's revenue is controlled by the CSTRF category. In numerous end-use sectors, it is one of the most frequently used reactors. This reactor keeps its steady state throughout the continuous operation, has minimal operating costs, and offers a good thermostat. Market participants and research organizations use perpetually stirring tank reactors more frequently due to their wide range of features.

Recent Developments in the Global Flow Chemistry Market

In September 2022, HelixFlex, a high-purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing intended for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications, was introduced by Freudenberg Medical.

In February 2022, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group expanded its industrial Ethernet control solution by adding PROFINET support to its cased peristaltic pump models in the 530, 630, and 730 series.

Pharmaceutical & Medical Category of the End User Segment of the Global Flow Chemistry Market Expected to Grow Humongous & Generate over Half the Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the End User, the Flow Chemistry market is divided into Pharmaceutical & Medical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Other End Users.

The Pharmaceutical & Medical market was the largest by application and is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. Due to pumps' increased use in pellet and table coating and in processing botanical medications and botanicals. Medical and technological developments, such as innovations in anaesthesia, analgesics for pain treatment, and the growth of minimally invasive and noninvasive operations, have contributed to this surge. Consequently, the worldwide infusion pump market has benefited from increased surgical procedures.

On the other hand, Water & Wastewater Treatment is anticipated to grow significantly. The demand for water pumping systems is rising due to the growing requirement for wastewater treatment plants to suit the needs of municipalities and industries worldwide due to the world's increasing water scarcity. Steam boilers, boosters, condensates, and circulatory pumps are among the goods needed to produce steam, a crucial component of power plants.

North America Region in Flow Chemistry Market to Generate More half the Global Revenue

The North America region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. Rising output and other nearby end-user businesses are credited for the region's expansion. The fastest-growing industrial segment is where peristaltic pump manufacturers are concentrating their efforts. Recent petrochemical, food and beverage projects, water and wastewater treatment, and medicinal industries are predicted to increase demand for Flow Chemistry in the Asia-Pacific area.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest in the Flow Chemistry market. Academic and research institutes, medical labs, physician offices, and pharmaceutical companies employ Flow Chemistry in disinfection applications, spurring regional market expansion. It takes a lot of time to prepare 5-FU viscoelastic pumps, and doing so causes musculoskeletal problems. A two-peristaltic pump automated filling system was created by a researcher (one for the diluent, one for the cytotoxic drug). The pumps provided fluid in precise proportions. Pharmacists must quickly prepare more chemotherapies thanks to these peristaltic pump advancements to guarantee the highest degree of patient satisfaction and assist regional market expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Flow Chemistry Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Flow Chemistry Market Segmentation

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Academia & Research

Petrochemicals

Other Applications



By Reactor

CSTR (Continuous stirred-tank reactor)

Plug Flow Reactor

Microreactor

Microwave Systems

Other Reactors



By End Users

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Mining

Pulp & Paper

Other End Users

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.71 Billion CAGR 7.1% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players AM Technology, CEM Corporation, Milestone SRL, Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd., Vapourtec Ltd, ThalesNano Inc., HEL Group, Uniqsis Ltd., Chemtrix BV, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Future Chemistry Customization Options If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/flow-chemistry-market-2069/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in Flow Chemistry Market Report

What is the current size and growth rate of the flow chemistry market, and what factors are driving this growth?

What are the major applications of flow chemistry, and what are some examples of industries that use it?

What are the key technological developments and trends in the flow chemistry industry, and how are they affecting the market?

Who are the major players in the flow chemistry market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the major challenges and opportunities facing the flow chemistry market, and how are companies addressing them?

What are the regional trends in the flow chemistry market, and how do they differ across different parts of the world?

What are the key environmental and regulatory factors affecting the flow chemistry market, and how are companies responding to these challenges?

What are the pricing trends and competitive landscape in the flow chemistry market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major types of flow chemistry technologies available in the market, and what are their respective strengths and weaknesses?

What are the future prospects for the flow chemistry market, and what are the factors that are likely to shape its growth and evolution?

