Exosome Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global exosome therapeutics market is anticipated to advance at a steady CAGR in the forecast period 2024-2028.This can be ascribed due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases across the globe.



Exosomes are designed to deliver a variety of therapeutic payloads, including chemotherapeutic drugs, immunological modulators, antisense oligonucleotides, short interfering RNAs (RNAs), and antisense oligonucleotides.Also, the global exosome therapeutics market is expanding due to the rise in the usage of exosome therapy’s multifunctional properties for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic heart failure.



Besides, growing research & development activities initiated by various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutions worldwide are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global exosome therapeutics market in the coming years. According to clinicaltrials.gov, currently, there are 25 clinical trials related to exosome therapeutics going on worldwide that are in different phases of development.



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and cancer, as well as the increase in the demand for molecular diagnosis, are the main factors driving the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market share.Additionally, ongoing developments in drug development and discovery in exosome innovation provide valuable insights into biological heterogeneity and function and improve the capacity to utilize the therapeutic and diagnostic potential for infectious disease and cancer.



Therefore, the development of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic markets is driven by technological improvement in the healthcare industry.Unhealthy eating habits, tobacco consumption, and lack of physical activity are only a few of the key causes of cardiovascular disease, which increase blood pressure and blood glucose levels, resulting in overweight and obesity which will further increase the rate of chronic diseases and demand for exosome therapeutics in the forecast period.



The growing prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses has led to an increase in the need for exosome diagnostic and therapeutic products (CVDs).This is a result of the development of more durable, technologically advanced devices.



According to Globocan, From the total number of 2,281,658 affected skin cancer diseases across the globe, 4.2% are affected by melanoma skin cancer, 6.8% are affected in colorectum cancer, 9.2% are affected in prostate cancer, 10% are affected in lung cancer, 11.1% are effected in breast cancer, and 58.7% are effected in other cancer.



Growing research and development

Several initiatives, such as setting up policies for the development of new therapies along with the rise in funds, are taken by governments across the world to support the healthcare industry.The government is launching different programs to provide better technology, improve treatment techniques, and improve product development and processing technologies.



In addition, the rapid technological advancements in exosome therapeutics and the growth of the target patient population are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States. In January 2020, Kimera Labs received FDA approval for the purest mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) exosomes in existence. The approval received would ensure strict compliance with good laboratory practices (GLPs) and current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) standards to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade exosomes for investigational trials and the development of future clinical applications.

Market Segmentation

The global exosome therapeutics market is segmented into exosome type, source, therapy, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on exosome type, the market is divided into Natural exosome therapy and Hybrid exosome therapy.



Based on the source, the market is divided into Mesenchymal stem cells, Blood, Body fluids, and others.Based on therapy, the market is divided into Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Gene Therapy.



Based on application, the market is divided into Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, Cardiac Disorders, Neurology, and Others.Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutions, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period as the government is investing in new exosome therapeutics for the easy detection of chronic disease-unaffected people.

Market Players

Aethlon Medical, Inc.-Exosome Sciences, Aegle Therapeutics, Anjarium Biosciences AG, Exogenus Therapeutics SA, Lonza Group, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Avalon Globocare Corp, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Evox Therapeutics Limited, EV Therapeutics are some of the leading players operating in the global exosome therapeutics market.



