PVDF Membrane Market Size & Share to Surpass $1086.1 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PVDF Membrane Market is valued at USD 613.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1086.1 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

These are a few of the key elements driving the demand for Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membranes on a global scale. The market is expanding due to the emerging use of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) membranes in microfiltration, venting application, and therapeutic devices. Also, the continued growth of potable water in emerging nations presents expansion potential for polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane producers.

We forecast that the ultrafiltration in PVDF Membrane market sales will account for more than 48% of total sales by2030. Ultrafiltration membranes separate bulkier substances, including colloids, particles, lipids, microorganisms, and proteins. Comparatively speaking to other filtering processes, this technology uses less energy. The technology is favoured by many industries, including those that produce dairy products, foods, medicines, and chemicals.

Market Dynamics

Growing Applications in the Biopharmaceutical Industry Support Market Expansion

The fluoropolymer family of materials includes polyvinylidene chloride, sometimes called Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), a unique plastic substance. It is a thermoplastic, semi-synthetic resin made when vinylidene difluoride is polymerized. Compared to nitrocellulose or nylon membranes, PVDF Membranes offer better resilience to acidic and organic solvents, which is why they are employed for blotting tasks and carboxyl protein sequencing. Due to their extremely low protein binding characteristics, hydrophilic PVDF Membranes are employed in applications like biological sample preparation, culture media, sterile vaccination filtering, and organic mobile phase filtration. Moreover, hydrophobic PVDF Membranes can be employed as a biosensor carrier medium and a transfer membrane for protein blotting applications.

Expansion and Growth of the Water Treatment Industry Drive Market Growth

PVDF Membrane, or vitamin C, is widely consumed by the food and beverage sector. Various food and beverage products use PVDF Membranes as a preservative, antioxidant, and flavour enhancer. The market for PVDF Membrane in the food and beverage sector is expanding due to rising consumer demand for processed and convenience foods and rising consumer knowledge of vitamin C's health advantages. The growing demand for functional foods, including fortified and nutrient-dense goods, is also anticipated to expand the market.

Top Players in the Global PVDF Membrane Market

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Kemira (Finland)

General Electric (U.S.)

BWA Water Additives UK Limited (U.K.)

Genesis International Corporation Ltd (India)

H2O Innovation (Canada)

Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International (U.K.)

King Lee Technologies (U.S.)

Sentech BV (U.A.E)

Applied Membranes Inc. (U.S.)

Acura Organics Limited (India)

American Water Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

SUEZ (France)

Accept (U.K.)

Koch Separation Solutions (U.S.)

Top Trends in the Global PVDF Membrane Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (V.M.R.) expects to see in the PVDF Membrane industry is the growing population globally. The demand for polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membranes in the market have increased due to the development and evolution of the water treatment sector. To put it another way, the polyvinylidene fluoride membrane is a crucial component of wastewater management since it is used to filter, extract, and distilled water. The market for polyvinylidene fluoride membranes is growing at a rate directly impacted by the growing demand for pure water across all sectors.

Another trend that V.M.R. predicts will continue in the PVDF Membrane industry is the rising demand for high-quality pure water in the pharmaceutical sector. The medical establishment has seen an increase in the need for high-quality, pure water without harmful microscopic organisms, particularly for the cleaning and mass production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), equipment rinsing, non-compendial waters, and laboratory waters. The market's growth rate is anticipated to be driven by the increasing use of polyvinylidene fluoride membranes in the pharmaceutical industry.

Top Report Findings

Based on the Type, the Hydrophilic category controls most of the PVDF Membrane market's revenue. Its physical characteristics explain this, including high porosity, straightforward handling, powder retention, increased water rates, and high filtration efficiency. Because of this, hydrophilic polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is frequently employed in ﬁltration that exposes materials to gases and liquids. Additionally, it is utilized in various industries, including petrochemicals and chemical manufacturing, drinks and food processing, biopharmaceutical, and others, for aqueous and gas phase filtration.

Based on Technology, the Ultrafiltration category controls most of the PVDF Membrane market's revenue. Its capacity to distinguish colloids and polysaccharides from microscopic solutes and water through highly porous membranes is the cause. Additionally, some benefits, such as reduced energy usage, which lowers maintenance costs; decreased pollutants used to remove impurities (for example, wastewater treatment); increased processing reliability and quality management; and supremacy in the market, all contribute to this.

Based on Application, the General Filtration category controls most of the PVDF Membrane market's revenue. It offers good technical qualities, chemical inertness, great filtering performance, and the capacity to withstand high temperatures. This makes Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membranes better for use in industrial separation processes where they are confronted with corrosive environments and encounter acids, gasses, potassium hydroxide, and solvents. The demand for this segment is rising due to the vast range of industries that utilize general filtering.

Based on End Users, most of the PVDF Membrane market's revenue is controlled by the biopharmaceuticals category. The segment for biopharmaceuticals is probably in the lead. The market is growing due to rising R&D expenditures in the biotechnology and medical sectors. Hydrophilic PVDF Membranes are used in processes including processing biological specimens, sample pressing, safe vaccination filtering, and natural mobile phase filtering due to their low amino bonding qualities. Moreover, hydrophobic PVDF Membranes are used as carrier media for biosensing and as transition membranes for polymer staining activities.

Recent Developments in the Global PVDF Membrane Market

In February 2021, due to the rising demand for PVDF from the lithium-ion battery market and the building coatings, water filtration, and semiconductor industries, Arkema said that it would expand its fluoropolymer manufacturing facilities at its Changshu location in China. By the end of 2022, the expansion will be finished, improving the company's fluoropolymer business.

due to the rising demand for PVDF from the lithium-ion battery market and the building coatings, water filtration, and semiconductor industries, Arkema said that it would expand its fluoropolymer manufacturing facilities at its Changshu location in China. By the end of 2022, the expansion will be finished, improving the company's fluoropolymer business. In January 2021, the technique to combine Arkema's Kynar Flex polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) with various types of rubber was created. This permits melt processing through chemical compatibilization and vulcanization, which improves the company's operations.

Hydrophilic Category from the Type Segment in PVDF Membrane Market Expected to Generate more than Half the Global Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Type, the PVDF Membrane market is divided into Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic.

The Hydrophilic market was the largest and is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. A modified PVDF Membrane to make it more moisture or hydrophilic is known as a hydrophilic PVDF Membrane. This indicates that compared to other barriers, it is more likely to draw and hold onto hydroxyl groups. Hydrogels made of hydrophilic PVDF are frequently used in filtration processes to help remove impurities from water. Sly slippery PVDF Membranes are also less likely to clog for filter liquids with high solids concentrations.

On the other hand, the Hydrophobic category is anticipated to grow significantly. Hydrophobic PVDF Membranes are impermeable to organic and aqueous solvents and are made of a hydrophobic considerably easier. These screens are perfect for instances where hydroxides must be filtered or separated from other substances because water molecules cannot connect strongly with their surface. When the sample contains large quantities of pollutants, they are frequently used in filtration applications.

Asia Pacific Region in PVDF Membrane Market to Generate closed to half the Global Revenue

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. The demand for PVDF Membranes has been rising in the region due to expanding the pharmaceutical and chemicals sectors and increased public and industrial awareness of the need to treat wastewater. These nations include China, India, and Japan. Growing worried over techniques for wastewater treatment in this area is correlated with the expansion of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. As a result, the potential for the PVDF Membrane market to expand in the area is growing.

The North America regional market is predicted to grow the fastest in the PVDF Membrane market. Established mainly and improved by important players in the end-use industry is one of the main factors impacting growth in the polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market. The region's escalating urbanization and increased demand for innovative thermoplastic are mostly to blame. Also, the U.S. has a reliable source of the raw materials needed for the plastics sector. As a result, many polyvinylidene fluoride manufacturers have established themselves in this region. Throughout the projected period, it is expected that this pattern will persist.

Global PVDF Membrane Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Based on Technology

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Nanofiltration





Based on Application:

General Filtration

Sample Preparation

Bead-based Assays

Other Applications

Based on End-Use Industry

Biopharmaceutical

Industrial

Food & Beverage

Other End-Use Industries

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Key Questions Answered in PVDF Membrane Market Report

What is the current size and growth rate of the PVDF membrane market, and what factors are driving this growth?

What are the major applications of PVDF membranes, and what are some examples of industries that use them?

What are the key technological developments and trends in the PVDF membrane industry, and how are they affecting the market?

Who are the major players in the PVDF membrane market, and what are their market shares and strategies?

What are the major challenges and opportunities facing the PVDF membrane market, and how are companies addressing them?

What are the regional trends in the PVDF membrane market, and how do they differ across different parts of the world?

What are the key environmental and regulatory factors affecting the PVDF membrane market, and how are companies responding to these challenges?

What are the pricing trends and competitive landscape in the PVDF membrane market, and how are they likely to evolve in the future?

What are the major types of PVDF membranes available in the market, and what are their respective strengths and weaknesses?

What are the future prospects for the PVDF membrane market, and what are the factors that are likely to shape its growth and evolution?

