Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of dry eye syndrome due to certain diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid diseases, and lupus, across the globe.



Besides, increasing drug approvals and launches of new eye drops, along with rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector for the development of new treatments for dry eye diseases across the globe, are further expected to support the dry eye syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. In the U.S., more than 120,000 are blind from glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness. Also, the growing development of intranasal tear neurostimulation devices, which will increase tear production in adults, along with the development of new treatment modalities, will boost the market growth during the forecasted period. Also, the rising number of new players in the market is anticipated to lead the regulatory approvals and further propel the growth of the market.

Growing Prevalence of Dry Eye Disease

The most common dry eye disease is a chronic ophthalmic disorder which has a high prevalence rate among the aging population compared to adults.Growing usage of screens, consuming improper diet, growing usage of contact lenses, and the rising number of LASIK surgeries across the globe will further drive the market growth in the forecast period.



Due to increasing age, the ability of the lachrymal glands to produce tears decreases, which leads to a dry eye condition which is one of the key factors contributing to the demand for dry eye syndrome and driving the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Based on data from the National Health and Wellness Survey, 6.8 percent of the United States adult population (approximately 16.4 million people) have been diagnosed with DED.



Growing investment in Healthcare Industry

Furthermore, growing initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness about the new treatment of dry eye syndrome will propel the dry eye syndrome treatment market over the years.Changing dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles are the factors that will influence the market dynamics during the forecast period.



Increasing the number of eye care centers across the globe and growing penetration of the OTC eyedrop market across developing regions will further boost the market growth in the forecast period.In January 2022, Sun Pharma announced the launch of a dry eye treatment product named Cequa in Canada.



It is the first dry eye disease treatment that is delivered with nano micellar (NCELL) technology. This technology enhances the bioavailability as well as physiochemical stability of cyclosporine to raise ocular tissue penetration.



Market Segmentation

The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market can be segmented by indication, product type, dosage form, type, distribution channel, and by region.Based on indication, the market can be divided into Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome and Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome.



Based on product type, the market can be differentiated into Cyclosporine, Topical Corticosteroids, Artificial Tears, Punctal Plugs, and Others.Based on dosage form, the market can be grouped into Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, and Ointments.



Based on Type, the market can be divided into Prescription and Over Counter.Based on distribution channels, the market can be segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global dry eye syndrome treatment market on account of the growing demand for dry eye treatment in the country.



Recent Development



• In October 2019, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd launched a product called CEQUA for the treatment of dry eye syndrome in the U.S. and the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use, which is approved by the U.S. FDA.

• In July 2019, Novartis announced the completion of the successful acquisition of Xiidra 5%, the first and only prescription treatment approved to treat both signs and symptoms of dry eye by controlling the inflammation caused by the disease.



Market Players

Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., Alcon Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market.



