Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Digitization in the Banking Industry Bodes Well for Sector

The global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market grew from $107.84 billion in 2022 to $143.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2%. The peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is expected to grow to $419.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.7%.

Increasing digitization in the banking industry is expected to propel the growth of the peer-to-peer lending market going forward. Digital innovation in the banking industry is transforming financial services such as mobile money, peer-to-peer (P2P), or marketplace lending.

For instance, in January 2022, according to a report shared by European Banking Supervision, a regulatory body established to maintain financial stability throughout the European Union's (EU) banking industry, the number of digital users has climbed by 23% since the beginning of the pandemic.

The emergence of decentralized P2P mobile browsers is a key trend gaining popularity in the peer-to-peer lending market. Major companies operating in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market are adopting decentralized P2P mobile browsers to increase their market share.

For instance, in March 2022, eQualitie, a Canadian digital security organization, launched CENO, the world's first decentralized P2P mobile browser, built particularly to avoid the censoring techniques used today. It also permits access in areas where connectivity has been disrupted. Although using CENO is similar to using a conventional mobile browser, it runs more reliably than other browsers because it uses a peer-to-peer (P2P) network and the open-source Ouinet library and BitTorrent protocols. The online content cannot be forcibly deleted by outside agents because it is decentralized via peer-to-peer routing.



North America was the largest region in the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market in 2022. Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the peer-to-peer (p2p) lending market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the peer-to-peer (p2p) lending market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Loan Type: Consumer Credit Loans; Small Business Loans; Student Loans; Real Estate Loans

2) By Business Model: Traditional Lending; Alternate Marketplace Lending

3) By End User: Business; Personal



