Sales of Mosquito Repellent Market Predicted to Increase at a High CAGR of 5.9% by 2031, as per TMR Report

Mosquitoes can pose a threat to human health through the transmission of diseases such as dengue and malaria, which has created the need to control the spread of mosquitoes by using mosquito repellents. A mosquito repellent is a substance that helps in the prevention of mosquito bites. It can be applied to clothes, skin, or surfaces to avoid mosquito bites. These repellents are also available in the form of sprays, coils, liquid vaporizers, oils, creams, mats, and others.

Usage of natural ingredients such as bog myrtle, citronella oil, lemon eucalyptus, and others has reduced the risk of side effects that can be caused by the application. However, synthetic ingredients such as picaridin, IR3535, and DEET are also used in the manufacturing of mosquito repellents. The burgeoning demand for mosquito repellents as a result of the increase in health awareness among individuals across the globe is expected to augment industry growth.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in product innovation is resulting in the use of cutting-edge, technologically advanced tools for protecting the global population from diseases caused by mosquito bites. Furthermore, effective repellants are being used more often as a result of increased awareness about the health hazards caused by mosquito bites.

Mosquito-borne diseases are affecting a large number of people across the world. Patients are suffering from various ailments such as dengue, schistosomiasis, malaria, and others. The transmission of dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever has accounted for numerous deaths across the globe. Awareness about these diseases has offered lucrative prospects for business growth.

Expanding research initiatives have resulted in the creation of efficient products to protect the global population from insect bites. Demand for mosquito repellents has increased significantly as a result of these causes. Additionally, various product ranges are available in the market, with price slabs as per the individual budget.

Need for effective mosquito repellents has increased as a result of increase in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and their impact on the healthcare sector. This factor is anticipated to bolster the mosquito repellent market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Key Findings of Mosquito Repellent Market

The coils product segment is expected to show significant growth as a result of expanding use of coils in open grounds, restaurants, and terraces. Coils cover large areas and can be used in big, open spaces.

The efficacy of this product has made it popular among users. Furthermore, the cream & oil product segment is also anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to its rising demand. The application of cream and oil is easy on the skin, and it effectively keeps the mosquito away for a longer duration.

The natural ingredients segment is projected to experience substantial growth due to rise in consumer preference for products based on natural products. These products are gentle and have zero side effects on the skin or other areas. Thus, demand for natural ingredients in the manufacturing of mosquito repellents is increasing significantly.

Offline distribution channel is expected to witness rapid growth as people prefer purchasing such products from offline stores such as hypermarkets or supermarkets

Mosquito Repellent Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. Initiatives taken by the regional governments to create awareness among individuals about the ill effects of mosquito bites are likely to propel market expansion.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to high demand for natural product-based mosquito repellents. Moreover, the availability of raw materials in abundance in the region is expected to boost business growth.

Mosquito Repellent Market: Competitive Analysis

The commercial spend by the market participants is influenced by areas of strategic and tactical focus, structural needs, and ease of creating product awareness. The global industry has witness robust growth in the past few years as a result of increased emphasis on research activities and development of innovative mosquito repellents. Development of smart home devices and wearable repellents is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global market.

Key players operating in the global market are:

New Avon LLC.

PIC Corporation

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL)

Coghlan's

ExOfficio LLC

3M

Mosquito Repellent Market: Segmentation

Product

Coils

Liquid Vaporizers

Sprays/Aerosol

Cream & Oil

Mats

Others (Chalk, Powder, etc.)

Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

Lemon Eucalyptus

Bog Myrtle

Citronella Oil

Others (Beautyberry, Catnip Oil, etc.)

Synthetic Ingredients

DEET

Permethrin

IR3535

Picaridin

Others (SS220, Benzaldehyde, etc.)



Price

Low (Below US$ 10)

Medium (US$ 10- US$ 30)

High (Above US$ 30)



End-user

Humans

Pets

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others (Small Retailers, etc.)



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



