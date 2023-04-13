Sleep Disorder Treatment Market to Perceive Highest Growth of USD 16914.58 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Sleep Disorder Treatment Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. To uncover general market conditions and tendencies, Sleep Disorder Treatment market research report acts as a perfect source. The report helps in developing a successful marketing strategy for the business. This market research report is a proven source of information, which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This industry report has strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. In the large-scale Sleep Disorder Treatment market report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sleep disorder treatment market which was USD 8551.42 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 16914.58 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework

Sleep disorder , also known as insomnia, is a medical condition in which the patient has difficulty maintaining or initiating sleep. This condition disrupts mental, physical, social, and emotional functions. Furthermore, the introduction of home sleep test kits, as well as the use of wearable monitors and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, expands market opportunities.

When a patient has a sleep condition, such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, or insomnia, they may have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. This condition results in abnormal mental, physical, social, and emotional processes. Many therapeutic approaches are used to treat sleep problems depending on the patients' symptoms.

Recent Development

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc announced in July 2020 that the FDA had approved its medicine Xyway for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in narcoleptics older than 15 years. The company's new sleep disorder therapy, which was approved by the American FDA, has raised market demand and medicine sales, which will result in higher revenues going forward.

Armodafinil tablet, a generic form of the medication nuvigil, was introduced by Mylan N.V. in June 2016 to treat individuals who experience excessive sleepiness due to obstructive sleep apnea, narcolepsy, or shift work disorder.

Fundamental Aim of Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Report

In the Sleep Disorder Treatment market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Sleep Disorder Treatment Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Sleep Disorder Treatment Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Sleep Disorder Treatment Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Sleep Disorder Treatment players

Some of the major players operating in the sleep disorder treatment market are:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ireland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Viatris Inc. (U.S.)

Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Aurobindo Pharma USA (U.S.)

Sanofi (U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India)

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Mallinckrodt (U.K.)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)

Apotex Inc. (Canada)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (India)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (U.S.)

ResMed (U.S.)

Drivers

Rising sleep disorders

The demand for sleep problem treatment alternatives will rise as sleep disorders become more prevalent. Thus, it is projected that increased mental stress brought by a busy lifestyle and bad behaviours will fuel the expansion of the market for treating sleep disorders. Patients may be scared to consume because of the seriousness of the negative effects, which lowers demand and sales. Growing technological development is creating a chance to increase the market's need for sleep problem treatments.

Rising healthcare spending

Factors that are projected to propel this segment's growth over the forecast period include rising healthcare spending and early diagnosis of the condition due to increased awareness of the alternatives for treatment.

Increased prevalence of sleep disorders

The global increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy is driving the sleep disorder treatment market.

Opportunities

These elements could play a role in the rising drug demand in these nations. Over the forecast period, demand is anticipated to increase as a result of continually improved healthcare reimbursement policies. Additionally, rising living standards boosted local demand. These variables are predicted to accelerate regional market expansion in the upcoming years.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sleep disorder treatment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, route of administration, drugs type, population type, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the sleep disorder treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America is dominating the market due to the growing diagnosis rate and awareness about the disease and people are having a hectic life schedule

Asia-Pacific is expected to rise due to advancements in new technologies

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Market Segments Covered in Sleep Disorder Treatment Industry Research

Type

Insomnia

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

Narcolepsy

Treatment

Pharmacological Therapy

Mechanical Therapy

Mandibular Advancement Devices

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulator

Surgery

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Drugs Type

Branded

Population Type

Children

Adults

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Critical Insights Related to the Sleep Disorder Treatment Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

