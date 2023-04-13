Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023: Industry Set to Bloom in the Era of Big Data

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Commerce Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global social commerce market grew from $534.03 billion in 2022 to $565.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The social commerce market is expected to grow to $689.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The increase in social media usage is expected to propel the growth of the social commerce market in the forecast period. People are increasingly using social media platforms including Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram for multiple purposes.



Big data technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the social commerce market. Big data is used as a software tool for processing, analyzing, and extracting large data. Big data technology in social commerce helps e-commerce companies in improving decision-making and enhancing their performance in operational processes. Big data resources are becoming more accessible to people and this also helps to detect fraudulent behavior in businesses. For example, in 2020, Amazon, a social commerce company based in the United States is using big data technology to transform operational processes and to monitor shipping details and personal information of the customers.



In July 2021, Klarna, a Sweden-based financial company acquired APPRL for a deal amount of $1 billion. With this acquisition, Klarna expects to expand its portfolio in the social commerce market and to create a unique shopping experience for the customers. APPRL is a Sweden-based social commerce company.



North America was the largest region in the social commerce market in 2022. Europe was the second-largest region in the social commerce market. The regions covered in the social commerce report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the social commerce market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



1) By Product Type: Personal And Beauty Care; Apparel; Accessories; Home Products; Health Supplements; Food And Beverage; Other Products

2) By Device Type: Laptops And PCs; Mobiles; Other Devices

3) By Bussiness Model: B2C; B2B; C2C

4) By End User: Individual; Commercial



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $565.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $689.56 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

